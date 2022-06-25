ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Islamist terror' suspect arrested in deadly Oslo attack

By Javad PARSA, Pierre-Henry Deshayes with Viken Kantarci, HÃ¥kon Mosvold Larsen, Terje Pedersen, Petter BERNSTEN, Valentin RAKOVSKY, Javad Parsa
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488AlO_0gLcspDP00
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Crown Princess Mette-Marit hug people after the shooting in Oslo /NTB/AFP

Norwegian police have arrested a man suspected of "Islamist terrorism" after two people were killed and 21 wounded in shootings near a gay bar in Oslo on Saturday, causing the city's Pride march to be cancelled.

But despite the official march being called off, thousands spontaneously gathered to march through the Norwegian capital in a display of unity also seen at Pride marches across Europe.

The suspect, who was already known to security services, was arrested quickly after the shooting started around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in central Oslo.

Norway's domestic intelligence service PST, which is responsible for counter-terrorism, said it was treating the attack as "an act of Islamist terrorism".

The suspect "has a long history of violence and threats", PST's chief Roger Berg said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMf7R_0gLcspDP00
As a sign of solidarity, many people, some in tears, laid rainbow flags and flowers near the scene of the attack /NTB/AFP

The suspect had been on the PST's radar "since 2015 in connection with concerns about his radicalisation" and membership "in an Islamist extremist network", Berg told a news conference.

Intelligence services spoke to the suspect last month, but did not consider him to have "violent intentions", Berg said.

He added that the PST was also aware the suspect had "difficulties with his mental health".

The suspect's lawyer, John Christian Elden, told Norwegian news agency NTB he expected his client to be put under "judicial observation" to determine his mental state, as is usually done in such cases.

The suspect has so far refused to be interviewed by investigators.

Police had earlier said the suspect was a 42-year-old Norwegian man of Iranian descent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMAkG_0gLcspDP00
Police secure the area following a shooting in central Oslo /NTB/AFP

Norwegian media named him as Zaniar Matapour, describing him as a father of Iranian Kurdish origin who arrived in Norway as a child.

The two victims were men in their 50s and 60s, the police said, adding that the injuries of the wounded were not life-threatening.

Police said they received the first reports at 1:14 am and the suspect was arrested just five minutes later, thanks to the "heroic contribution" of bystanders.

- 'We won't disappear' -

Organisers of the Pride march due to take place on Saturday afternoon called it off, saying they were following "clear" recommendations from the police.

Oslo Mayor Raymond Johansen later said the Pride march -- the first for three years because of the pandemic -- was only postponed and would be held at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWA6B_0gLcspDP00
Police said the shootings appeared to be the work of one individual and a suspect had been arrested /NTB/AFP

Those who did march on Saturday could be heard shouting: "We're here, we're queer, we won't disappear."

"I think it's fantastic that this march is taking place, otherwise he would have won," a visibly upset participant in her 50s told AFP.

Many people, some in tears, laid rainbow flags and flowers near the scene of the attack, which was cordoned off by police.

"The man who did this tried to tear us apart," said Thomas Kristiansen, 25. "But I think this brings us close together, to stand as one to face this."

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit struggled to hold back her tears when she went to the scene, which was also visited by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and other politicians.

"Today is a day that reminds us that Pride is a day we have to fight for -- the goal has not yet been reached," Trond Petter Aunas said near the scene.

The shootings happened near the London Pub gay club, the Herr Nilsen jazz club and a takeaway food outlet in a central area packed with people on a warm summer night.

- 'Overwhelmed by grief' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXzBH_0gLcspDP00
People mourn at the scene of a shooting in Oslo, which caused the city's Pride march to be cancelled /NTB/AFP

Norway's intelligence services raised the country's threat level from moderate to "extraordinary".

Police presence was stepped up throughout the capital and officers -- who do not normally carry guns in Norway -- were instructed to arm themselves.

The attack led to enhanced security for Pride marches taking place across France on Saturday, the French government said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlSwY_0gLcspDP00
Norway /AFP

A moment's silence for the Oslo victims was held at the start of a pride March in Warsaw, where members of Ukraine's LGBTQ community joined Polish participants.

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were among the world leaders who condemned the attack.

US President Joe Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, described the shooting as "horrific".

Norway's premier Store said: "Today was supposed to be a day to celebrate love and brighten our streets in the colours of the rainbow."

"Instead, we are overwhelmed by grief," he told a press conference.

Norway's King Harald V said in a statement that he was "horrified".

"We have to gather together to defend our values -- liberty, diversity and mutual respect," he said.

Generally peaceful Norway was the scene of bloody attacks on July 22, 2011, when right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people.

Comments / 0

