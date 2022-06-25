ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 California Communities Awarded $17 Million To Address Family Homelessness

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ten California municipalities from Mendocino County to San Diego will receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant money as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $14 billion package to fight homelessness with the aim of reducing family homelessness throughout the state.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. With these grants, communities throughout the state are stepping up with their own solutions and best practices – cutting through red tape to effectively and efficiently eliminate family homelessness,” said Governor Newsom. “Success leaves clues, and through this process we are not only rewarding programs that work, we are also supporting systems that are innovative, and accelerate efforts to address the challenges of family homelessness at the local level.”

These grants are being awarded through the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH), and should take effect immediately.

Cal ICH will monitor the demonstration projects and share the grantees’ best practices with communities all around the state.

Shuffle Offta
4d ago

Of which 90% will go to well connected contractors and vendors and those homeless folks will be right back out on the street in six months. The only ones who will profit are liberal politicians’ friends.

