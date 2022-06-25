10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jasper Polish

The British comedy film Brian and Charles directed by Jim Archer, in his feature debut, from a screenplay by David Earl and Chris Hayward, who also star in the film was released last June 17, 2022. The plot follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales who invents a robot. The robot, named Charles, quickly becomes Brian’s best friend. However, when Brian attempts to show Charles off to the world, he discovers that the world is not ready for his invention. Brian and Charles must go on a wild adventure to find a place where they can be accepted for who they are. Brian and Charles is a heartwarming story about the power of friendship and the importance of acceptance. The Hollywood Reporter gave particular praise to the lead performances saying, “The performances by Brealey, Earl and Hayward are terrifically sweet and sincere, in sync with the film’s unaffected attitude of silly but serious. The magic that Brian and Charles taps into is handwrought and underplayed, with Archer letting the weird details cast a low-key glow.” If Brian and Charles left you feeling good and you’re interested in films that also touch on the topic of robots, existence, and friendship, here are five movies worth watching.
