10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jasper Polish

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you find yourself thinking the name Jasper Polish seems somewhat familiar, you’re not alone. She has a name that you know you’ve seen, but where? It turns out, she’s the young woman starring in season six of Animal Kingdom on TNT. The show aired on June 19, 2022, and it’s...

TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sabrina Quesada

Sabrina Quesada is a lot of things, but someone who discusses her personal life is not one of those things. The world was shocked when she opened up on social media in June of 2022 following the death of her long-term boyfriend – their relationship did end in April, however – when she’s said so little about her life otherwise. She’s a social media star who hopes to one day become an actress, and this is what little we do know about her at the moment.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nikesh Patel

Nikesh Patel was born and raised in England. Even though he doesn’t come from a family with a background in the arts, he still couldn’t resist the allure of performing once he was bitten by the acting bug. Nikesh made his first on-screen appearance in 2012, and he has managed to work pretty consistently ever since. During that time, he has become known to people around the world and his talent has earned him lots of respect. Nikesh hopes to keep the momentum going with his role in the upcoming TV series The Devil’s Hour which is set to be released at some point in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nikesh Patel.
POPSUGAR

Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards

While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker started his professional acting journey almost 20 years ago. Since then, he has accomplished a lot of great things on stage and on screen. His resume is solid and he has proven that he can play a variety of characters. However, the best is yet to come for the talented actor. He will be playing High King Gil-galad in the upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and this project has the potential to introduce him to an even wider audience. The highly-anticipated series is already getting a lot of attention and that buzz will continue to build leading up to its release date of September 2. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Benjamin Walker.
TVOvermind

Fans are Still Bothered by the Fat-Suit

I might say it a hundred times in a hundred days a lot of people likely have, but if there’s something out there that will offend people, and there usually is, there will be someone who will find a way to be offended. When the offense is real and is aimed at a particular person or a group of people then it’s easy to stand with the maligned and state that such an attack wasn’t necessary. But a fat suit? It’s not exactly sensitive to some folks, but the fact is that it’s a prop, an inanimate object to be used when necessary to transform one actor or another for a role that’s meant to be entertaining, provocative, and otherwise harmless because it isn’t meant to harm anyone. And yet, larger actors have apparently rallied around the idea that the fat suit is inherently harmful to others because it carried negative connotations that people have picked up on over the years. But that’s not all, since now the suit appears to represent the idea that bigger actors are being somehow phased out in Hollywood.
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Brian And Charles”

The British comedy film Brian and Charles directed by Jim Archer, in his feature debut, from a screenplay by David Earl and Chris Hayward, who also star in the film was released last June 17, 2022. The plot follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales who invents a robot. The robot, named Charles, quickly becomes Brian’s best friend. However, when Brian attempts to show Charles off to the world, he discovers that the world is not ready for his invention. Brian and Charles must go on a wild adventure to find a place where they can be accepted for who they are. Brian and Charles is a heartwarming story about the power of friendship and the importance of acceptance. The Hollywood Reporter gave particular praise to the lead performances saying, “The performances by Brealey, Earl and Hayward are terrifically sweet and sincere, in sync with the film’s unaffected attitude of silly but serious. The magic that Brian and Charles taps into is handwrought and underplayed, with Archer letting the weird details cast a low-key glow.” If Brian and Charles left you feeling good and you’re interested in films that also touch on the topic of robots, existence, and friendship, here are five movies worth watching.
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Platonic”

Apple TV+ is set to drop a new comedy series this year. Titled Platonic, the upcoming comedy streaming television series is created by husband-and-wife team Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. Stoller previously worked on projects like The Muppets and Storks, while Delbanco worked on Friends from College. Here is a description of the plot of the show, according to Deadline: “Platonic, which has received a 10-episode order, explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.” Platonic promises an interesting lineup of cast members. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Platonic.
