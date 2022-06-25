ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

‘Sadness and disappointment’: Hundreds protest in Long Beach following Roe v. Wade decision

By Laura Anaya-Morga
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

Roughly 500 people gathered in Downtown Long Beach Friday evening after news of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional rights to abortion was announced earlier in the day.

In the crowd, Amber Lara, 33, stood on the steps of the courthouse in a white lab coat holding up a sign that read “Doctors for abortion.”

Lara, who did not share her place of work for fear of retaliation, said reading the decision Friday morning was shocking.

“When I read it I felt dread, a lot of sadness and disappointment,” said Lara. “For me, personally and professionally, it’s unprecedented how we are regressing in terms of healthcare and women’s rights. This is a chance for us as physicians, as Californians to show our support for those women who may be in really tough times.”

The crowd quickly grew from around 100 people at the start to about 500.

“Women’s voices all over are being ignored,” said Emily Hernandez, 28, from Long Beach who showed up with her partner Billy Cedano, 30. As a gay couple, the pair showed up in support of women in red states who do not have the same protections as those living in California, they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4p5r_0gLconGf00

Hundreds protested the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, near the Gov. George Deukmejian Courthouse in Downtown Long Beach. Photo by Cheantay Jensen.

“Those women face a lot harsher consequences than we do in California for the decisions they make about their bodies. We’re here as a voice for them and we are in support of them,” said Hernandez.

The diverse crowd of all ages chanted “Our body, our choice.” Kids sat on shoulders, moms pushed strollers, cars drove by and honked in support and dozens held signs admonishing the Supreme Court, which has come under increasing scrutiny in the wake of recent decisions on gun rights, reproductive rights and more.

Justice Clarence Thomas even argued in an opinion Friday that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” its past rulings on rights to contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.

The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach reacted bluntly in a statement Friday about the Roe decision: “Horrifying, appalling, cowardly, and cruel.”

“With this ruling our most basic rights like marriage, healthcare, access to sports, and sexuality are under the threat of elimination,” the organization said.

The court’s 5-4 decision ended nearly 50 years of guaranteed abortion access for American women. In California , the decision will not have an effect, with local and state politicians promising to expand access to abortion and ramp up legal protections for women.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1666 Friday that immediately protects patients and abortion providers from civil liability in the event that they travel to California seeking abortion care from states where the procedure is banned or access is narrowed.

Trigger laws that will immediately ban all, or nearly all, abortions have already taken effect across the country in seven states including Missouri, Arkansas and Alabama and others are expected to join within the next 30 days .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMCzt_0gLconGf00

Hundreds protested the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, near the Gov. George Deukmejian Courthouse in Downtown Long Beach. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The decision was foreshadowed last month in a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.

“We hold that Roe and [the 1992 Planned Parenthood vs.] Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote in the majority opinion. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.”

Protests materialized quickly across the country while others came out in support of the decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471yoL_0gLconGf00

Three Long Beach police officers watch a peaceful protest outside the Long Beach courthouse in Downtown after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department wrote in a Friday memo that the impact of criminalizing abortion will fall hardest on people who already struggle to access health care including low income women, women of color, immigrants, youth, and LGBTQI+ people, “many of whom will now potentially face the prospect of forced childbirth,” the memo said.

The department assured that the country’s Safe Haven Abortion Project that is currently underway seeks to improve reproductive health services, including abortion for people who travel to California from states where abortion is no longer legal.

“Access to the full spectrum of sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion, is fundamental to the health of individuals, families, and communities,” the memo said.

CalMatters contributed to this report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BRDX_0gLconGf00

Many protesters compared the Supreme Court’s decisions about guns and abortion rights during a protest in Downtown Long Beach Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTd0K_0gLconGf00

The crowd cheers as 1st District Councilmember Mary Zendejas speaks to a crowd of protesters outside the Long Beach courthouse following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jHM8_0gLconGf00

There was a heavy police presence around a peaceful protest outside the Long Beach courthouse in Downtown following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKTlr_0gLconGf00

Bicycle cops watch as a crowd of hundreds of protesters march through the streets of Downtown Long Beach after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKHKd_0gLconGf00

State Sen. Lena Gonzalez speaks to a crowd in Downtown Long Beach following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wkbzr_0gLconGf00

A crowd of hundreds of protesters cheers while Councilmember Rex Richardson speaks following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJAi6_0gLconGf00

Two young girls hold signs denouncing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during a protest in Downtown Long Beach Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yf9Gj_0gLconGf00

A group marches west on Third Street after gathering at the courthouse earlier in Long Beach Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo by Fernando Haro.

The post ‘Sadness and disappointment’: Hundreds protest in Long Beach following Roe v. Wade decision appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longbeachlocalnews.com

Large Protest for Women’s Rights in Downtown Long Beach

Long Beach citizens gathered outside the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse on Friday to protest the recent news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned by the Supreme Court. On Friday, June 24, from 6-8 p.m., many gathered outside the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse to protest the recent news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned by the Supreme Court, which takes away a woman’s right to safe and legal abortions. This “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest rallied for abortion rights and other reproductive freedoms.
LONG BEACH, CA
knock-la.com

Why Does ‘Democrat’ Sheriff Villanueva Have So Many Far-Right Supporters?

Though incumbent sheriff candidate Alex Villanueva is technically a Democrat, the last several years have seen him much more closely tied to the far right. He has refused to fire unvaccinated deputies and actively expressed desire (sometimes turning that desire into action) for a stronger violent enforcement component of the County’s homelessness response. Appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, and the conservative views he’s espoused there, have made him a familiar face among right-wingers. Villanueva’s adverse relationship with the media has led several outlets to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in November 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Local
California Society
City
Long Beach, CA
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
Long Beach, CA
Society
theeastsiderla.com

Councilman on the verge of losing election

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. • Advertise in the Daily Digest. Highland Park: Two unrelated fires several hours apart damaged a duplex on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles minimum wage increases July 1: What to know

LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you work in the city of Los Angeles - minimum wage goes up this Friday. Effective July 1, the city's minimum wage will increase from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour for all covered employees. Covered employees are defined by law as those...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Long Beach Post

3 strikes, 24 years, and now freedom: The story of Allen McIntosh

McIntosh was a cellmate with a man who started Unite the People to help provide aid to people who were unjustly sentenced. With the help of the nonprofit and a documentary made about McIntosh’s life called Q-Ball, Allen McIntosh will be released from prison on Monday, June 27.   The post 3 strikes, 24 years, and now freedom: The story of Allen McIntosh appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci dies at 49

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci has died following a nearly 3-year battle against lung cancer, Mayor Margaret Finlay announced Monday. She was 49. Paras-Caracci was first elected to the council in 2001. She was the first Filipino American to be elected to the Duarte City Council and the first Duarte High School graduate. She served as mayor in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
DUARTE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA developer convicted in Huizar bribery case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A real estate developer is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in order to “grease the wheels” for the approval of a downtown condominium project. Dae Yong “David” Lee, 57,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Abortion Laws#Protest#The U S Supreme Court#Californians
inglewoodtoday.com

Inglewood Women in PowerDionne Faulk broke color and gender barrier

This November will be two years to the date Inglewood District 4 Councilwoman Dionne Young Faulk became the first Black woman to be elected to the Inglewood City Council since the city was founded in 1888. District 4 will soon become the home of the Los Angeles Clippers massive and...
INGLEWOOD, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring Eviction Moratorium Relief to Property Owners

In an effort to help property owners who have been burdened by Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday, June 28, that will identify existing funding, legislation, and programs to bring them financial relief. The amended motion also directs...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC Los Angeles

Demonstrators Take to the Streets of LA After Roe v. Wade Ruling

Hundreds of protesters in the Los Angeles area took to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. Holding signs and banners, demonstrators marched around downtown LA and Hollywood to show their opinion on the ruling. At one point, the crowd marched onto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy