Elmira, NY

'Dateline' examines murder of former hockey player's wife, Kelley Clayton

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago

(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” former hockey player, Tom Clayton, discovers his wife Kelley Clayton murdered in their home, when their young daughter says she saw a robber at the scene of the crime, the killer’s true identity turns out to be far more complicated.

Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

Kelley came home to visit often enough, including Christmas of 2003. By then, Elmira had a new attraction: A minor league hockey team.

KIM BOURGEOIS: My mom, my sister and I were at a hockey game, an Elmira Jackals hockey game. And this player gets checked into the boards, and his helmet comes off, and all three of us were like, “Wow. He’s pretty cute.”

“He” was Tom Clayton. He served as the Jackals’ “instigator” — the guy who starts fights. When he and Kelley locked eyes that night, it was game over.

KIM BOURGEOIS : She met him that weekend. She met him that weekend.

ANDREA CANNING: She met the bad boy.

KIM BOURGEOIS : Yes, she did.

ANDREA CANNING: Was it instant for them?

KIM BOURGEOIS: Yes. It was.

They were married about two years later. A few years after their wedding came the kids. Almost 10 years into the marriage, Kelley still gushed about her Tom.

GREG MILLER: She was just talking about, “He’s the greatest guy. I mean, I hit the jackpot with him.”

Watch Friday’s “Dateline: The House in the Woods” at 10 p.m. on NBC4.

About ‘Dateline

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 30th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.

This past season, Dateline debuted two new podcasts, “Mommy Doomsday” and “Killer Role,” hosted by correspondent Keith Morrison.

In February, NBC also greenlit a straight-to-series inspired by the story featured in the Dateline podcast series, “The Thing About Pam.” Two-time Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger will star and executive produce the series, in collaboration with Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co.

