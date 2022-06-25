ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytime Emmys: Mishael Morgan Of ‘The Young And The Restless’ Becomes First Black Woman To Win Outstanding Lead Actress

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Mishael Morgan made history Friday by becoming the first Black actress to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress category at the Daytime Emmys. She plays Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless .

After receiving a standing ovation, Morgan took the stage to thank her family and fans before acknowledging the significance of her win.

Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

“I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I’m now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do,” she said. “Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best.”

“I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home,” she added. “They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left right and center and I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do t his thing called equality and unity together.”

Morgan joined the CBS drama in 2013. You can watch her acceptance speech below:

Comments / 140

pumpkin5
3d ago

I love her thank you that she say “regardless of skin color…..I am the best at what I do”. Congratulations! Well deserved award.

Phyllis Duncan
3d ago

Sure now that soap opera's are becoming extinct, Debbie Morgan should have gotten one decades ago

Anita
4d ago

it took her to come along to win. when there were so many other great black women actresses that came before her. and she isn't that great.

