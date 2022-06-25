ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge residents speak out against Louisiana abortion ban

By JC Canicosa
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084Qcy_0gLcm7Xw00

Members of a rally for abortion rights gather at the Unitarian Church in Baton Rouge. (JC Canicosa/Louisiana Illuminator)

Ten years ago, Jennifer McMorris, a Louisiana resident from Mobile, Alabama, was pressured by her boyfriend at the time to drink until she blacked out.

“I just remember passing out and waking up in the morning and thinking, ‘Why am I naked?’” she said. “Six weeks later, after he had been deployed, I was pregnant and I was, well, screwed.”

McMorris was 25 and still in college when she had her unexpected pregnancy. She shared her story Friday evening during a rally of abortion rights supporters at the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge, less than half a mile away from the city’s lone abortion clinic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oml0m_0gLcm7Xw00

Jennifer McMorris speaks at an abortion rights rally in Baton Rouge. (JC Canicosa/Louisiana Illuminator)

“I had so much that I wanted to do,” McMorris said.

She decided to get an abortion at a clinic in Mobile and told about 80 attendees at the rally how happy she was that she made that choice.

“If I would have stayed pregnant, I never would have finished college. I never would have gotten to the job that brought me to Louisiana. I never would have met my husband, and I would not be the mother of a 6-month-old baby girl that I adore more than life itself,” she said.

“Yes, it is sad that I personally chose to terminate my pregnancy, but it was my choice to do it,” she added, which was met with applause.

Friday’s rally was organized by the Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom. Members of the coalition include Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Louisiana Progress Action, the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and Feminists in Action LSU.

Participants brought signs condemning the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, automatically triggering a ban on almost all abortions in Louisiana .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARzyM_0gLcm7Xw00

Members of the rally for abortion rights brought signs condemning the political decision to ban abortions in Louisiana. (JC Canicosa/Louisiana Illuminator)

“I was 12 when Roe was decided… now my granddaughters do not have the same rights that I grew up with,” Angela Adkins with Louisiana Progress Action said.

“Today is the day for tears,” she said. “Tomorrow, we fight.”

Casey Carr, a volunteer at the abortion clinic in Baton Rouge, said they expected the decision was coming soon, but the mood among her coworkers was still “heartbreaking.”

“We did have patients scheduled to come back next week,” Carr told the Illuminator. “For now, the only other closest place is Florida, and who knows how long that’s going to be available.”

Carr said the clinic, which closed Friday after the ruling was issued, has reached out to patients and informed them about their out-of-state abortion options.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Jeramesha Warner, a community organizer for Planned Parenthood Louisiana, said communities of color and the poor are going to be most affected by the Supreme Court decision because they are more likely to lack the support and funds to travel out of state for abortion services.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

“The people that grew up like in my circumstances, poor and black, that’s what this fight is about,” Warner said.

Warner told the Illuminator that what comes next for Planned Parenthood is “trying to help people connect to care.”

“Right now, the only thing that we can do is guide (women looking to end their pregnancies) to places where they can access abortion safely and legally… and connect them to resources to help them fund that trip,” she said.

Planned Parenthood does not offer abortion services but does cover a range of reproductive healthcare services such as guidance on birth control, legal abortion options and overall sexual health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18h8wy_0gLcm7Xw00

Jeramesha Warner speaks at a rally for abortion rights in Baton Rouge. (JC Canicosa/Louisiana Illuminator)

The post Baton Rouge residents speak out against Louisiana abortion ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 4

sonia
3d ago

Just a few months ago, we were being told to take a vaccine or you will lose everything! Wow and NOW it’s hands off? I can’t! I mean just pick a lane

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Baton Rouge abortion clinic resumes appointments, drawing the ire of protestors

Granted a brief reprieve from Louisiana’s strict abortion ban, Delta Clinic in Baton Rouge, one of three abortion clinics in the state, resumed providing abortions Tuesday.  Nearly a dozen clinic escorts, clad in rainbow striped vests, paced the parking lot outside the clinic. The small lot was flanked on either side by anti-abortion protestors.  Despite […] The post Baton Rouge abortion clinic resumes appointments, drawing the ire of protestors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana abortion ban temporarily lifted by New Orleans judge

A state district judge in New Orleans on Monday temporarily lifted Louisiana’s abortion ban until July 8, when the court will consider a legal challenge to the ban from a Shreveport abortion clinic, the clinic’s administrator and a medical student abortion rights organization based at Tulane University. “Hoping to start procedures again tomorrow. We have […] The post Louisiana abortion ban temporarily lifted by New Orleans judge appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Florida State
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
US News and World Report

Louisiana Mayor, 66, Dies After Disclosing Cancer Diagnosis

MINDEN, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana mayor has died after battling cancer. The city of Minden announced Tuesday that Mayor Terry Gardner had died at age 66 of complications from cancer. KTBS-TV reports that Gardner had been hospitalized over the weekend, a month after he announced that he...
MINDEN, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish government hosts Highway 30 Coalition

Ascension Parish government hosted the Highway 30 Coalition, Louisiana DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson, and the area legislative delegation to discuss recent funding for improvements. The highway, located within the greater Baton Rouge area, is one of the state’s most critical economic development corridors and home to many industrial businesses.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Planned Parenthood#Protest
WAFB

Baton Rouge adoption agencies preparing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge area adoption agencies are already preparing for what could be much busier days in the future if women chose that route. Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge helps moms learn more about the adoption process through education. And following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, they believe more women could seek their services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas

Baton Rouge adoption agencies preparing for increase in demand after Supreme Court ruling. Baton Rouge area adoption agencies are already preparing for what could be much busier days in the future if women chose that route. La. attorneys to offer free legal services to people facing criminal charges under new...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Louisiana Illuminator

School discipline needs an overhaul. We can start by banning corporal punishment.

For generations, Louisiana has refused to end the barbaric practice of hitting kids in schools. That refusal leads to more than 2,600 children being hit every year as a school disciplinary practice. This year, it felt like the tide might finally turn. A bill to ban the practice was introduced by Rep. Stephanie Hilferty for […] The post School discipline needs an overhaul. We can start by banning corporal punishment. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Roe v. Wade overturned: Abortion banned in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years - a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana leaders react to Roe v. Wade decision

Friday morning, the Supreme Court made a historic decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, giving each state the authority to limit or ban abortions. Louisiana leaders have already begun responding to the decision, some offering praise.
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy