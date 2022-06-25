ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill becomes law

By Nia Noelle
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHKe6_0gLcldY200


According to NBC4i, Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill has now become law in the state, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

A judge ruled in Attorney General Dave Yost‘s favor after his office filed a motion in federal court to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Ohio Heartbeat Bill was signed into law in April 2019. A federal judge blocked the implementation of the bill 3 months later.

Yost says the ruling was based on the “now overruled precedents of Roe and Casey.”

The Heartbeat Bill prohibits abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:


Comments / 0

Related
Joy 107.1

Ohio Democrats speak at statehouse rally on Supreme Court abortion ruling

According to NBC4i, leaders of Ohio’s Democratic party spoke at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday at a rally two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. In Ohio, the heartbeat bill was put into law in the state Friday. The bill prohibits abortions after the first detectable […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Joy 107.1

Commentary: Mother-Daughter Duo Testify About Georgia Election Harassment On Anniversary Of Freedom Summer Murders

Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye Moss, testified before the January 6 Committee, detailing the harassment and targeting that began between the 2020 general election and the 2021 Georgia Senate Runoff election. During her video testimony shared Tuesday, Freeman shared the horror of having the president use his platform and power to attack her by name. Both mother and daughter described fearing for their safety. Previous reports documented countless threats of violence, with no law enforcement agency intervening to protect them in the months after the election.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Attorney General#U S Supreme Court#Fbi#Roe V Wade#Politics State#The Supreme Court#Nbc4#Democrats#Statehouse#South African#Black Caucus Calls
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

678
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy