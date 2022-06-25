ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Corvon Jones

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Milwaukee County traffic stop led to...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin abortion ban: AG Kaul sues to block 173-year-old statute

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to block the state's abortion ban, which dates to 1849. Kaul's lawsuit offers two reasons why he thinks a judge should rule the law is unenforceable. First, he argues the state's laws after Roe v. Wade conflict with the older ban. For example, in 1985, the state banned abortions after viability. The state has also enacted post-Roe laws regulating who and how abortions can be done in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin police chase into Racine County, man charged

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged after a high-speed police chase from Franklin into Racine County on June 24. Prosecutors have charged Willie Harris, 61 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and resisting an officer. According to a criminal complaint, a Franklin police officer was on...
FRANKLIN, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee man commits suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE – A 21-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly committed suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Sunday night. He was arrested a little bit after 4:30 p.m. at Bradford Beach on misdemeanor charges that included Disorderly Conduct, Resisting. Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping. He was placed into...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Milwaukee#Most Wanted#The U S Marshals
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fourth of July weekend travel; WisDOT construction, safety reminders

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding travelers over the Fourth of July weekend to buckle up, put their phone down, plan ahead and drive carefully through work zones. To open as many lanes as possible, most road construction will pause during the weekend. Significant road construction projects in southeastern...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha man tased, died; officers will not face criminal charges

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A man died after Waukesha police tased him. Now, the Waukesha County District Attorney says there will be no charges in the case. A cry for help ended in 58-year-old Paul Bruner's death. Last fall, Waukesha police say three officers, Bryce Butryn, Draelon Leija, and Jarrett Fintel,...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail death hours after man's arrest

MILWAUKEE - A man died in the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday, June 26 – hours after his arrest. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation into the death. The 21-year-old man's death is raising concern among some who say the death highlights ongoing issues in the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Third Ward shooting: Trial date for Ellis-Brown scheduled

MILWAUKEE - The trial for Keasean Ellis-Brown, accused of shooting an off-duty police detective in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, has been scheduled for Oct. 17, 2022. Ellis-Brown, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, in the Jan. 13 shooting at the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa graduation party armed robbery, suspects wanted

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are looking for three young men who allegedly robbed party-goers at gunpoint on Saturday, June 25. The men are accused of taking a phone, wallet and car. The stolen car has since been recovered on the north side of Milwaukee. Beneath the shadows of trees,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks in court Tuesday

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, was back in court Tuesday, June 28 for a motion hearing. A jury trial has been set for October. Last week, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow appointed two doctors to examine Brooks as part of his...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Appleton Boy Scouts in Missouri Amtrak crash hailed heroes

APPLETON, Wis. - Four people were killed and 150 were hospitalized after an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck Monday, June 27 in Missouri. As investigators try to figure out how the crash happened, Appleton Boy Scouts who were on board the train are being called heroes. Amtrak’s Southwest...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Nash shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, police seek gunman

MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Nash on Tuesday morning, June 28. Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are looking for the gunman. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th and Burleigh homicide; Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 40th and Burleigh on Thursday, June 9. The accused is Quaveion Stanley – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Bail jumping (misdemeanor), two counts. According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnson Creek Menards theft suspect sought by police

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Johnson Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect caught on camera. Officials noted in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect stole merchandise from the Menards on Wright Road in Johnson Creek on the evening of Friday, June 24. The alert indicates the woman (seen above) pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during fight in Milwaukee; woman struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 near Winona Lane and Burnham Street. It happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.,. Police say during a fight, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin abortion ban: Milwaukee leaders urge repeal in committee vote

MILWAUKEE - Sending a message, Milwaukee city leaders are trying to urge state lawmakers to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban. Now that abortion laws are in state hands, Wisconsin reverts to an 1849 law that bans them. Some city leaders sent a message to state lawmakers Monday, June 27 in hopes of resuming abortions in the near future."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after crashing dump truck over railroad tracks

HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Cass and Juneau robbery, 3 wanted

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for three people wanted after a robbery near Cass and Juneau June 21. Police said one of the three approached the victim around 11 a.m. and used force to take property. All three then fled in a vehicle that police later found. They're described...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy