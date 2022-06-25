Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Corvon Jones

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to block the state's abortion ban, which dates to 1849. Kaul's lawsuit offers two reasons why he thinks a judge should rule the law is unenforceable. First, he argues the state's laws after Roe v. Wade conflict with the older ban. For example, in 1985, the state banned abortions after viability. The state has also enacted post-Roe laws regulating who and how abortions can be done in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged after a high-speed police chase from Franklin into Racine County on June 24. Prosecutors have charged Willie Harris, 61 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and resisting an officer. According to a criminal complaint, a Franklin police officer was on...
MILWAUKEE – A 21-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly committed suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Sunday night. He was arrested a little bit after 4:30 p.m. at Bradford Beach on misdemeanor charges that included Disorderly Conduct, Resisting. Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping. He was placed into...
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding travelers over the Fourth of July weekend to buckle up, put their phone down, plan ahead and drive carefully through work zones. To open as many lanes as possible, most road construction will pause during the weekend. Significant road construction projects in southeastern...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A man died after Waukesha police tased him. Now, the Waukesha County District Attorney says there will be no charges in the case. A cry for help ended in 58-year-old Paul Bruner's death. Last fall, Waukesha police say three officers, Bryce Butryn, Draelon Leija, and Jarrett Fintel,...
MILWAUKEE - A man died in the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday, June 26 – hours after his arrest. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation into the death. The 21-year-old man's death is raising concern among some who say the death highlights ongoing issues in the...
MILWAUKEE - The trial for Keasean Ellis-Brown, accused of shooting an off-duty police detective in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, has been scheduled for Oct. 17, 2022. Ellis-Brown, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, in the Jan. 13 shooting at the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are looking for three young men who allegedly robbed party-goers at gunpoint on Saturday, June 25. The men are accused of taking a phone, wallet and car. The stolen car has since been recovered on the north side of Milwaukee. Beneath the shadows of trees,...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, was back in court Tuesday, June 28 for a motion hearing. A jury trial has been set for October. Last week, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow appointed two doctors to examine Brooks as part of his...
APPLETON, Wis. - Four people were killed and 150 were hospitalized after an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck Monday, June 27 in Missouri. As investigators try to figure out how the crash happened, Appleton Boy Scouts who were on board the train are being called heroes. Amtrak’s Southwest...
MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Nash on Tuesday morning, June 28. Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are looking for the gunman. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 40th and Burleigh on Thursday, June 9. The accused is Quaveion Stanley – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Bail jumping (misdemeanor), two counts. According to the criminal...
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Johnson Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect caught on camera. Officials noted in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect stole merchandise from the Menards on Wright Road in Johnson Creek on the evening of Friday, June 24. The alert indicates the woman (seen above) pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 near Winona Lane and Burnham Street. It happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.,. Police say during a fight, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man was taken into custody about eight months after a pregnant woman was found dead in her apartment just days before she was scheduled to give birth. On Friday, June 24, the Racine Police Department announced William Bunch was arrested on charges of first-degree...
MILWAUKEE - Sending a message, Milwaukee city leaders are trying to urge state lawmakers to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban. Now that abortion laws are in state hands, Wisconsin reverts to an 1849 law that bans them. Some city leaders sent a message to state lawmakers Monday, June 27 in hopes of resuming abortions in the near future."
HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for three people wanted after a robbery near Cass and Juneau June 21. Police said one of the three approached the victim around 11 a.m. and used force to take property. All three then fled in a vehicle that police later found. They're described...
