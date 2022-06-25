Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Corvon Jones

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to block the state's abortion ban, which dates to 1849. Kaul's lawsuit offers two reasons why he thinks a judge should rule the law is unenforceable. First, he argues the state's laws after Roe v. Wade conflict with the older ban. For example, in 1985, the state banned abortions after viability. The state has also enacted post-Roe laws regulating who and how abortions can be done in the state.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO