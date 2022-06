Mike Salinas, Robert Hight regain leads in Top Fuel, Funny Car. Women rule in Pro Stock classes. Crew chiefs, Top Fuel’s Steve Torrence express frustrations. Brittany Force was No. 1 qualifier in Top Fuel at the NHRA Summit Equipment Nationals at Norwalk, Ohio, as she set both the track elapsed-time and speed records. But by the end of race day Sunday, Mike Salinas was the dominant force.

NORWALK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO