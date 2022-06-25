Iowa high school baseball and softball scores and highlights (6-24-22)
Iowa high school baseball scores
MMCRU 17, HMS 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, Sioux Center 3
Trinity Christian 8, South O’Brien 7
MOC-Floyd Valley 16, George-Little Rock 0
East Sac County 6, West Bend-Mallard 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, Le Mars 4
Emmetsburg 5, Pocahontas Area 3
Remsen St. Mary’s 11, Hinton 0
Iowa high school softball scores
Akron-Westfield 5, River Valley 0
Le Mars 14, Denison-Schleswig 2
Spencer 8, Sheldon 4
BHRV 6, MOC-Floyd Valley 4
Akron-Westfield 15, Lawton-Bronson 0
Denison-Schleswig 5, BHRV 1
Le Mars 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Newell-Fonda 8, Sheldon 3
West Monona 12, Western Christian 0
Newell-Fonda 8, Spencer 1
Woodbury Central 9, West Sioux 8
Hinton 5, Remsen St. Mary’s 4
Sibley-Ocheyedan 10, Okoboji 0
Bishop Heelan 3, Soiux Center 0
GTRA 6, Alta-Aurelia 4
