Iowa high school baseball and softball scores and highlights (6-24-22)

The state of Iowa is getting into the business of TV shows. The show it will help finance? One that will expand the 'Field of Dreams' cinematic universe. The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Monday that the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded public funds to several tourism-related projects. One of them is a $6 million grant to Univeral Television LLC, the production team of NBC that is going to make a television series based on the beloved movie 'Field of Dreams.' Polk City in northern Polk County will be a key site that the show will film at according to the Register.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO