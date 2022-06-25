ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa high school baseball and softball scores and highlights (6-24-22)

By JAKE JONES
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqpP2_0gLcfWxj00

Iowa high school baseball scores
MMCRU 17, HMS 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, Sioux Center 3
Trinity Christian 8, South O’Brien 7
MOC-Floyd Valley 16, George-Little Rock 0
East Sac County 6, West Bend-Mallard 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, Le Mars 4
Emmetsburg 5, Pocahontas Area 3
Remsen St. Mary’s 11, Hinton 0

Iowa high school softball scores
Akron-Westfield 5, River Valley 0
Le Mars 14, Denison-Schleswig 2
Spencer 8, Sheldon 4
BHRV 6, MOC-Floyd Valley 4
Akron-Westfield 15, Lawton-Bronson 0
Denison-Schleswig 5, BHRV 1
Le Mars 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Newell-Fonda 8, Sheldon 3
West Monona 12, Western Christian 0
Newell-Fonda 8, Spencer 1
Woodbury Central 9, West Sioux 8
Hinton 5, Remsen St. Mary’s 4
Sibley-Ocheyedan 10, Okoboji 0
Bishop Heelan 3, Soiux Center 0
GTRA 6, Alta-Aurelia 4

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

National champion Taylor joins Iowa women's wrestling

(Iowa City) -- Four-time national finalist and 2021 national champion Felicity Taylor is transferring to join the Iowa women’s wrestling program. A Spillville, Iowa native, Taylor spent the past four years at McKendree University in Illinois, helping the Bearcats to win three national team titles. View the complete release...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Native Will Once Again Represent Team USA on the Track

Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines consistently puts out some of the best athletic programs and individual athletes in the state. The football program won seven state championships in a row from 2013-2019. Former Iowa basketball stud and member of the Utah Jazz Bobby Hansen went there. So did current Hawkeye star, Caitlin Clark.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

A Lifelong Dream Was Fulfilled This Past Weekend in Iowa

I've been playing golf pretty regularly for the past 15 years and I finally accomplished a lifelong dream. No, I didn't get a hole in one, which I still hope to check off the bucket list once, but I did shoot an 18-hole round in the 70s. I left the course with a 79.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
City
Hinton, IA
City
Sheldon, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Remsen, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Akron, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Okoboji, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Gives NBC $6 Million For ‘Field of Dreams’ TV Show

The state of Iowa is getting into the business of TV shows. The show it will help finance? One that will expand the 'Field of Dreams' cinematic universe. The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Monday that the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded public funds to several tourism-related projects. One of them is a $6 million grant to Univeral Television LLC, the production team of NBC that is going to make a television series based on the beloved movie 'Field of Dreams.' Polk City in northern Polk County will be a key site that the show will film at according to the Register.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Moc Floyd Valley#George Little Rock 0#Hinton 0 Iowa#Denison Schleswig 5#Newell Fonda 8#Western Christian#Remsen St Mary#Sibley#Soiux Center 0 Gtra#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $16.5 million in grant funding for 4 projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program was announced in April and it reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. The Siouxland Regional Trail System was awarded $7,000,000 to develop...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cbs2iowa.com

Amtrak train on its way to Iowa crashes in Missouri

MENDON, Missouri — An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago crashed in northern Missouri Monday. Amtrak says the train, eight cars and two locomotives with 243 passengers, crashed in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 p.m. when it hit a dump truck at a public crossing. The train was...
MENDON, MO
KCCI.com

'Train has the right of way': A look at train accidents in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After Monday'sfatal Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, KCCI looked into the number of accidents at railroad crossings in Iowa. A motorist is supposed to yield at the train tracks. Train has the right of way." In Iowa, there are 4,150 railroad crossings. Of that number,...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy