Mama Bear Checks Herself Into Airbnb, ‘Destroys’ House Looking for Food

As a group of children and their parents gathered for an entirely voluntary Drag Queen Storytime at Sparks Library in Nevada on Sunday afternoon, another group gathered outside of the building: Proud Boys members, protesting against LGBTQ rights. WRAL-TV reported that police were monitoring the small protest from a distance, but left when protesters began to disperse. At that point, however, a person in Proud Boys garb and carrying a gun approached the library, causing everyone outside—including children—to run into the building for protection. It’s unclear if the man was arrested or charged. Earlier this month, Proud Boys members interrupted another voluntary Drag Queen Story Hour at a library in California and hurled homophobic slurs.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO