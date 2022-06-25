ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Obituary: William Farrar 'Buck' Chrisman III

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Farrar “Buck” Chrisman III, 66, of Nashville, passed away on June 22, 2022. He was predeceased by his father, William Farrar Chrisman Jr., and his...

Obituary: Herbert Lee Haynes

Herbert Lee Haynes, 89, of Franklin, passed away June 26, 2022. He was born in Gainesville, Georgia, to the late Wiley Walker and Lilly Mae Haynes. Herbert was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Brentwood Country Club. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Haynes,...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Joseph 'Joe' Seth Caston Sr.

Joseph “Joe” Seth Caston Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Rosedale, Mississippi, on July 7, 1935. Joe graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Greenville, Mississippi, in 1955. He was a regional sales representative for 23 years for 3M Company in the engineering systems division.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Catherine 'Cathy' Ann Hughes

Catherine “Cathy” Ann Hughes, 75, of Franklin, passed away peacefully June 16, 2022, following a valiant struggle with AML. Cathy was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Tom and Bernice Gantert (the second of eight children). After graduating from St. Thomas High School (Class of 1964) in Memphis, she attended St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville, where she became a registered nurse in 1967.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 28 years, Bob Hughes; her parents, Tom and Bernice Gantert; and her brother, Father Rick Gantert. Missing her tremendously are her beloved children, Andy (William) Burns of Atlanta, GA and Kristen (Josh) Fulmer of Franklin, TN; two ‘light of her life’ granddaughters, Reilly and Kelsey Fulmer, who thought their Nana was the best; loving sisters and brother, Mary Micallef of Ellijay, GA, Barbara Covello of Smallwood, NY, Stephanie Sisk of Pope, MS, Laurie (Greg) Meddings of Manhattan, MT, Terry Gantert of Ellijay, GA and Tom (Maggie) Gantert of Lakewood, CO; many many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; as well as countless friends she’s connected with through the years.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Marisa 'Jo' Spalding

Marisa “Jo” Spalding was born on June 7, 1934, and passed away on June 23, 2022. She was born in Franklin, Kentucky, and loved to tell tall tales of her adventures with her three brothers and one sister. She retired from Methodist Publishing House in 1989, where she...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Charles Maxwell Greene

Charles Maxwell Greene, of Cordova, Tennessee loved his family, and above all else, loved Jesus. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, he passed peacefully from this world into the arms of His Heavenly Father and was reunited with the love of his life, Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Greene, almost exactly 42 years from the day he met her.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Bernard O’Neil

Bernard O’Neil, an employee of various Nashville area hospital companies and consulting firms since 1994, died on June 23 after a long battle with chronic illness. He came to Nashville to accept a vice president position in the Intensive Resource Division of Quorum Health, an HCA spin off. The division was renamed Cambio Health and ultimately was bought from Quorum by its own employees. In 2005, Cambio was purchased by FTI Consulting, inc. where O’Neil remained employed through 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Polo match in Franklin to benefit Angel Heart Farm

Tennessee will take on Kentucky in a charity polo match hosted by Franklin Polo Academy at the Tractor Supply Co. Arena at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on July 16, benefiting Angel Heart Farm. Angel Heart Farm is a nonprofit organization in College Grove that uses equine-assisted therapy...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Stephanie Odom Bowling joins Engel & Völkers Nashville real estate team

Brentwood resident Stephanie Odom Bowling has joined Engel & Völkers Nashville as a real estate adviser, announced Neal Clayton, license partner. “It is a pleasure to welcome Stephanie to the firm,” Clayton said. “Her experience working with investors and developers is an asset to Engel & Völkers Nashville and of course to our clients.”
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Experience Spring Hill, The Event puts spotlight on local businesses

The city of Spring Hill was on shining display at Summit High School Saturday with 138 local businesses showcased at Experience Spring Hill, The Event, organized by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce and presented by Vanderbilt Health. Through interactive activities and informational tables, more than 3,000 attendees learned more...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonherald.com

Tickets available for county's summer children's theater productions

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and the Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park have opened ticket sales for the WCPR Children’s Theatre productions for summer 2022. Straight to the Stars Youth Theatre is WCPR’s theatre company producing straight (non-musical) plays starring high school...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Animal center to transform Franklin City Hall into Kitty Hall

The city of Franklin is teaming up with the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) with an event called Kitty Hall, a fundraising and adoption event in Franklin City Hall on July 8. Summer is the season for kittens, and the WCAC will offer half-price adoptions at the Kitty Hall event,...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Track & Field: Stiff sets state records

EUGENE, Oregon – Just about every time Mensi Stiff throws, state records might be adjusted. The Brentwood Academy rising senior and defending Division II-AA state champion in the shot-put and discus the past two years added to her glistening track and field resume earlier this month by re-setting both throwing records for the state of Tennessee.
EUGENE, OR
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood Library book sale set for July 8-10

Friends of the Brentwood Library will host its next used book sale to benefit the John P. Holt Brentwood Library July 8-10. Thousands of books priced from 50 cents to $2 will be on sale, as well as puzzles, games, music, a selection of vintage books and more. The sale...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Popular Franklin restaurant Cool Cafe to close

The Cool Café, a popular Franklin restaurant that has been in business for more than 16 years, will close its doors for good next week. Owner Tim Ness founded the café in 2005 as a meat and three, serving fried catfish, baked chicken, meatloaf, corn, mashed potatoes, green beans, creamed spinach, famous banana pudding and much more.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Author to discuss Bates' walk across America at Civil War Round Table

Author Randy Bishop will discuss Union Army veteran Gilbert Anderson Bates at the July 10 edition of the Franklin Civil War Round Table. Right after the Civil War, veterans such as John Wilder and Robert Lee set about bringing the country back together by acts of goodwill and positive social leadership. Bates walked across the South working to mend the deep wounds of the war. The 30-year-old sergeant walked from Vicksburg, Mississippi to Washington, D.C., engaging with former foes while spreading the message of forgiveness and rebuilding.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Transit Authority to suspend services on July 4

In observance of Independence Day on July 4, the Franklin Transit Authority will not have fixed route transit or TODD service. All transit services will resume July 5. For more information on routes, visit www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260. The TMA Group, a public-private partnership committed to providing environmentally friendly, affordable, reliable and safe mobility options for Middle Tennesseans, manages the Franklin Transit on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority.
FRANKLIN, TN

