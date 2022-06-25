WWNY Exploring local foods

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Food trucks, handmade crafts, local produce, flowers, snacks, wine and more! It’s all part of the Watertown Farm & Craft Market. The market is held each Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Washington and Sterling streets. Kayla Perry, president & CEO of...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Tickets are $8/$6 (Balcony Center/Everwhere Else) Purchase tickets here, call the box office (315-686-2200), or walk-up during box office hours (11am-5pm Tues-Fri) The Clayton Community Band is conducted by Richard Badour. Selections will include music from many different styles and time periods that are sure to...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zwanzigstein Fest – you can call it Z Fest – is celebrating its “Dreissig Jahr.”. Zwanzigstein is German for 20 stones. Dreissig Jahr is German for 30th year. Bernadine Schwartzentruber is vice president of the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association, said there will...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Kevin G. Therrien will be 10:00am Friday, July 1st in Lyman Cemetery, Town of Lorraine, Rev. Doug Hosmer officiating. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will follow the committal at the VFW Post 1400, Watertown, on Friday from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Katherine “Katie” Bernat, 88, formerly of the Markowski Road, Lowville, died on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls after a brief illness. Katherine was born on May 28, 1934 in the town of Montague the daughter of the...
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Philip A. Lord Sr., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 25th. He was 83 years old. Born December 4, 1938, in Syracuse, NY he was the son to the late Niles and Grace Cobb Lord. Philip enlisted in the United States Navy...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair will celebrate its 201st year when it opens next month. Rachel Lisk, the fair manager, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The fair will be held July 19-23 at the...
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s new beginnings for the senior class at Belleville Henderson Central School as Sunday was graduation day. Graduating senior, and Jefferson County Dairy Princess Elizabeth Hyman says it’s an exciting day. “I think it’s a great culmination of the things me and my...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beating the heat was more difficult than expected over the weekend in Watertown. That’s because no one could take a dip in city pools. As temperatures rose to 90 degrees over the weekend, there was no relief for Watertown residents as all three city pools were closed Sunday.
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton, 91, of the Old State Road died peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. She was born on May 21, 1931, at home on the farm in Croghan to the late Clinton & Coletta (Plopper) Meister. She attended a one-room schoolhouse as a child and later attended school in Beaver Falls. Cathy married Keith Shettleton on November 25, 1961, at the United Methodist Church in Carthage, NY. Mr. Shettleton died on November 15, 1999.
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Brian A. Hatch, 31, of Barnes Settlement Rd., passed away, Thursday evening, June 23, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on October 4, 1990 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert L. Flath and Penny A. Savage and attended Alexandria Bay schools.
CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - “Okay, my name is Bob Jones, my business is called St. Lawrence River Decoys, and we make fish and duck decoys,” Bob Jones said. “Swans, geese, loons -- and we sell unfinished fish, and they go all over the country.”. Jones...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were back in action Sunday afternoon at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds hosting Boonville in a PGCBL East division matchup. The Rapids were looking to bounce back from a tough 9-4 loss to Oneonta Saturday night. At the bottom of the 2nd, the...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Marlene E. Smith, age 66, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg, NY. There will be a reception at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge following the graveside service. Mrs. Smith passed away on January 19, 2022.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gilgamesh came to the Jefferson County SPCA at the beginning of April as part of a hoarding case. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he had some stomach issues for a while but is in good health now. He is about 3 years old and would...
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Chris A. Eisenhauer, 71, of LaFargeville, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 10, 1950, in Watertown, New York, he was the son of Roscoe and Patricia Strough Eisenhauer. Chris was raised in Glen Park, where...
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann Young, 81, Harris Courts, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 27, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A water main break hits the town of Watertown again, just one day after it was fixed. Crews were working Tuesday to replace the water main on Watertown Center Loop Road that affects customers along U.S. Route 11, State Route 232, county routes 155 and 67, Spring Valley Drive, and Summit Drive.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for William A. “Bill” Chapin will be 7 pm Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at the Parkside Bible Church, Eastern Blvd., Watertown. An hour of visitation will precede the service beginning at 6 pm at the church. Mr. Chapin, a lifelong...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through overnight. Expect a few showers with lows around 50. Tuesday will be mainly sunny with highs around 70. Wednesday will be a little warmer with the slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the middle 70′s....
