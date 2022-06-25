WWNY Exploring local foods

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton, 91, of the Old State Road died peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. She was born on May 21, 1931, at home on the farm in Croghan to the late Clinton & Coletta (Plopper) Meister. She attended a one-room schoolhouse as a child and later attended school in Beaver Falls. Cathy married Keith Shettleton on November 25, 1961, at the United Methodist Church in Carthage, NY. Mr. Shettleton died on November 15, 1999.

CARTHAGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO