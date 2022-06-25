ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana National Guard gathers in Baton Rouge for disaster prep

By Paula Jones
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— As Louisiana moves through hurricane season, local leaders continue to encourage residents to prepare for potential weather-related disasters.

Even as such recommendations are made to the general public, officials are taking their own advice and meeting to organize how they will react to various disaster and/or emergency situations.

One organization that used the week of June 20 to make such preparations was the Louisiana National Guard (LANG).

On its official Facebook page , LANG said that its key emergency management personnel gathered in Baton Rouge to discuss possible disaster situations and how to respond to them in a low-stress environment.

Image Credit: LANG

The discussion-based exercises aimed to clarify the roles and responsibilities of each unit in the LANG in response to emergency/disaster situations in Louisiana.

