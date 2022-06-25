Louisiana National Guard gathers in Baton Rouge for disaster prep

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— As Louisiana moves through hurricane season, local leaders continue to encourage residents to prepare for potential weather-related disasters.

Even as such recommendations are made to the general public, officials are taking their own advice and meeting to organize how they will react to various disaster and/or emergency situations.

One organization that used the week of June 20 to make such preparations was the Louisiana National Guard (LANG).

On its official Facebook page , LANG said that its key emergency management personnel gathered in Baton Rouge to discuss possible disaster situations and how to respond to them in a low-stress environment.

Image Credit: LANG

The discussion-based exercises aimed to clarify the roles and responsibilities of each unit in the LANG in response to emergency/disaster situations in Louisiana.

