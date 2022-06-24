ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Summer Baseball Roundup: Tulley fans 11 as East Side holds off Cherry Valley

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
 4 days ago
BASEBALL

American Legion

East Side 3, Cherry Valley 2: John Tulley struck out 11 in a complete game effort and Noah Pratt went 2 for 3 as host East Side (5-3) held off Cherry Valley (3-4). Matt Kustigian allowed three unearned runs for Cherry Valley and teammate Evan Brindisi doubled and scored.

Hudson 13, Main South 7: Connor Salmon doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, James Borsari was 3 for 5 and Marshall Kehlhem was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs to pace visiting Hudson (8-4) past Main South (2-7) at Tivnan Field.

Hudson's Braden Deckers tripled and drove in three runs.

Charles Eggen (2 runs) and Nathan Jette (double) both collected two hits for Main South and teammate Jake O'Donnell doubled and scored three runs.

Montreal 4, Leominster 1: Sean Dutton went 2 for 2 and scored on an RBI single by Mike Anderson in the seventh for host Leominster (6-5).

Futures League

New Britain 4, Bravehearts 3: Lewis Barnum went 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs, Gavin Noriega had two hits, an RBI and a run, and David Pedanou smacked three hits, but it wasn't enough as the Bravehearts (12-12) came up short in New Britain.

