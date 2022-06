Several facilities within the Monmouth-Roseville School District are receiving upgrades this summer says Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “We are doing some asbestos abatement in the AP Room at the high school and get a new floor. The high school gym has been painted and it looks really nice. We have had some new seat tops installed on the bleachers. We will be getting a new sound system and a new scoreboard in cooperation with the Sports Boosters. If you have ever driven by the circle drive at the high school when we have had a large rain, there is a small pond that sits there because of the drainage and so we are actually working with the city to get that fixed here shortly as well. Air conditioning is being installed at Central and Harding.”

