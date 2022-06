NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State added another Division I transfer to the 2023 team on Monday with the addition of first baseman Kennedy Reynolds. The Spring, Texas, native spent the past two seasons at Southland Conference rival McNeese where she was a spot starter for the Cowgirls in 2022 appearing in more than 40 games in her two seasons in Lake Charles.

