Lightning edge Avalanche to force Game 6

By The Associated Press
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — The Stanley Cup was in the building and just waiting to be paraded around the ice. Pack it up. It's heading back to Tampa Bay. The resilient Lightning spoiled Colorado's party to stay in the hunt for a third straight Stanley Cup title, beating the Avalanche 3-2 on...

www.thescore.com

