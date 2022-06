Lawmakers are known to sneak through unpopular measures in the final minutes of a legislative session when public scrutiny is at its lowest. The last bill approved by the Senate this year, on June 6, positioned Shell Oil to receive a $3 million tax break that had received no public debate. (The governor vetoed the bill, and Shell then said the lobbyist who pushed it through had not been authorized to do so.)

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO