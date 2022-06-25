ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau protest against Roe v. Wade overturn

 4 days ago

Cape Girardeau community mourns loss of National VFW icon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - VFWs across the nation are remembering a Cape Girardeau woman who served more than 70 years with the organization. Glenneta Vogelsang passed away on Sunday at the age of 93. She was an integral part of the VFW Auxiliary as a leader with the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 and the VFW Auxiliary National President from 1984 to 1985.
Mo. State Rep. Gregory explains new abortion ban

Cape Girardeau Fire Department trains on burning building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A house set to be demolished on Good Hope Street was used in a live burn training event Tuesday. The burn was on the 2200 block of Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau. In a statement on Facebook, the Cape Girardeau Fire Deparment said they...
Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perryville fire station

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 7 for the new fire station. The ceremony will be at the site of the new station on Rand Street at 9 a.m. The city administrator, fire department and mayor will speak. In the case of rain,...
Jackson girl raising money for Speed the Light program

Pope County 100th family reunion

Aggravated assault charge in Williamson County

Crews respond to single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, June 28. It happened at East Rodney and North Kingshighway. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Crews were able to...
Heartland animal shelters reaching capacity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Animal shelters are seeing major upticks in dogs and cats being dropped off. Executive director of Southeast Missouri Pets, Tracy Poston, said they cannot accept any more animals for the time being. “We’re completely full,” Poston said. “Right now, people are struggling financially and there’s...
Ste. Genevieve County ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 25 year old Ste. Genevieve man, Chris M. Cabral, is suffering serious injuries after he was hurt during an accident involving two all terrain vehicles in Ste. Genevieve County. Highway Patrol reports show the wreck took place Saturday night on Goat Hill Trail, north of Saline Creek Road, just after 7 o'clock. An ATV driven south by 25 year old Jarrod A. Davis, of Ste. Genevieve, stopped in the middle of the trail. The other ATV, driven by Cabral, was following and crashed into Davis' ATV causing Cabral's vehicle to roll over throwing him off. Cabral was flown to St. Louis University Hospital. Neither of the two men involved were wearing a safety device when the wreck took place.
Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department receives support after fire

PULASKI, Ill. (KFVS) - After losing their only fire engine and all its equipment to a fire, local fire departments are lending a helping hand to the Pulaski Illinois Volunteer Fire Department. “It basically burnt it down to just the frame,” said Pulaski Fire Chief Bryan Cravens. Pulaski Fire...
See Inside a Trippy 1967 Camper Next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek

Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
