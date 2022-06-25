Grand Strand reacts to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling

"I haven't heard it, but I will say this that there's no doubt in South Carolina ... " (cont. below) "...hopefully this red wave continues around the country. People know that they can't win in South Carolina unless they are Republican. So, we have to be very careful in vetting our candidates through the Primary process. And, frankly, after you're elected - we should know how you vote. And, we want people of the GOP, the 'grand opportunity party', to reflect the values and the voting records that's consistent with our party and that's one of the ways we find a way to purge those folks who are finding ways to just pretend camouflage ... camouflage candidates should not be a part of our team."

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO