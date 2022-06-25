ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Grand Strand reacts to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling

By Eric Richards
WMBF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Emotions continue to pour in on both sides of the issue following the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights are now in the hands of state lawmakers and there has been a lot of reaction. “We’re excited about...

Frank
3d ago

The Supreme Court has finally corrected and cancelled the Abortion on Demand False Expectation , on the Federal Level, this issue should be decided by the States , the statue was wrong from the beginning, now the proper way of deciding how to administer this issue will prevail. This will also give the Socialist progressive movement a issue to distract the voters from the constant and complete disaster the Dems have brought on the American people, Now the Democratic Socialist Party will use this occasion to raise millions of dollars for the November Election to try to hold on to power. But the pain and suffering will not be forgotten, The Dems need to be removed from office on , local,state, federal government across this country.

WMBF

State lawmakers discuss possibility of reinstating 20-week abortion ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, more power now lies in the hands of the state. The question is: what will North Carolina lawmakers do with it?. There is talk of a 20-week abortion ban, which was struck down by a federal court in 2019. WITN reached out to state lawmakers to see what they had to say about that possibility.
WMBF

2 GOP education superintendent candidates fight for place on November ballot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry voters are selecting the Republican candidate who will fight for the chance to lead education in the Palmetto State in Tuesday’s runoff. Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver are the two GOP candidates for state superintendent of education hoping for enough votes to land on the ballot in November.
iheart.com

SEN. SCOTT: reacts to #SecretSleepers Leaked Call

"I haven't heard it, but I will say this that there's no doubt in South Carolina ... " (cont. below) "...hopefully this red wave continues around the country. People know that they can't win in South Carolina unless they are Republican. So, we have to be very careful in vetting our candidates through the Primary process. And, frankly, after you're elected - we should know how you vote. And, we want people of the GOP, the 'grand opportunity party', to reflect the values and the voting records that's consistent with our party and that's one of the ways we find a way to purge those folks who are finding ways to just pretend camouflage ... camouflage candidates should not be a part of our team."
WMBF

REMINDER: S.C., Myrtle Beach fireworks regulations, violations, fines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s law regarding fireworks regulation recently changed, and Myrtle Beach updated its ordinance to comply. The city’s new rule allows fireworks on private property with limits on time and manner. The city prohibits fireworks completely on the beach and on other public...
WBTW News13

South Carolina officials react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina officials began announcing their support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning, soon after the move was announced. Gov. Henry McMaster released a short statement Friday morning in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is […]
Axios Charlotte

What overturning Roe v. Wade means for North Carolina abortion laws

Abortions will remain legal in North Carolina following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but now the question becomes: for how long? What’s happening: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a restrictive Mississippi law in a 6-3 ruling, and also chose to overturn Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 ruling. (Chief Justice John […] The post What overturning Roe v. Wade means for North Carolina abortion laws appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WMBF

Voters head back to polls Tuesday for election runoffs in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several big races will be decided on Tuesday, as voters head back to the polls for the runoff elections in South Carolina. A runoff happens when neither candidate wins the majority of the vote which is determined by dividing the total number of votes by two and adding one. The candidates with the highest number of votes go to a runoff.
