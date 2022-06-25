ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade

WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenagers take part in District Attorney’s leadership academy. Street closures in downtown Wilmington causes issues for business owners. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo joined a...

www.wect.com

Comments / 9

kev
4d ago

Believe....from what I've seen.....that the ones protesting ought to be more worried about their Weight Watchers memberships being canceled than the SCOTUS upholding the constitution.Most of them probably couldn't find a mate anyway.

Reply(1)
6
Michael Dixon
3d ago

Abortion is NOT mentioned in the Constitution. Any "right" not specifically mentioned in the Constitution is reserved to the States and the people. That's what the 10th Amendment says. The Supreme Court ruled (correctly I might add) that since abortion isn't mentioned, it's up to the States to create whatever laws they see fit regarding abortion. Even RBG said Roe was "bad law." Not much will change here in NC. The Supreme Court doesn't create or write law. They rule if laws or policies are in line with the Constitution and that's exactly what they did here.

Reply
4
Related
WECT

WMPO to discuss request for future I-685 to be extended to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet on June 29 to discuss, among other items, a request for the NCDOT to explore turning a section of US-421 into I-685. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November of last year designated US-421 from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Roe vs Wade protests continue over weekend in Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- Several people stood Sunday on the steps of City Hall in downtown Wilmington – to protest Friday’s supreme court ruling. “All of these people here are against having someone that is not involved in their lives make that decision for them,” said organizer Kelly Kohaut wasn’t able to make Friday’s impromptu rally in Innes Park. “”This is about the right to body autonomy.”
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
WECT

Wilmington’s staffing shortage hits community and public services hardest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is working to address staffing shortages across the city, and while public safety applicants are on the rise, the city’s biggest need right now is in the community and public services areas. Employees like tree trimmers and other landscapers, parks and rec services, and people to fill in potholes and make repairs to sidewalks are the positions that are the most vacant.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Roe V Wade#Racism#Scotus
whqr.org

WHA cuts displaced families' per-diem income in half, citing financial struggles

Displaced residents have hit another setback: they'll be receiving less financial help from Wilmington Housing Authority from now on. WHA residents who are displaced to hotels and corporate apartments are given a per diem payment to help them manage increased food and transportation costs caused by the displacement. More than 150 families, including hundreds of children, have been displaced from their apartments and homes since last year because of a long-neglected mold crisis in the Wilmington Housing Authority.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Local re-entry program on horizon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summit was held in the City of Jacksonville Monday morning about the possibility of developing a re-entry program in the community.  Community leaders gathered at the Sandy Run Baptist Church with a goal to make Onslow County a better place for everyone by giving people second chances.   “When I […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

NHC lays out plans for trails and transit improvements in new website

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has created a new website to explain the projects and service improvements planned if the quarter-cent transportation sales tax increase is passed on the November ballot. The increase would be 25 cents per $100 and would not apply to groceries, fuel, prescriptions and other tax-exempt sales.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
carolinacoastonline.com

Brandon Perry, 25; service July 1

Brandon Wayne Perry, 25, of Wilmington passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Noe- Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will be held in Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restaurant cancels reservations after Roe vs Wade decision

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A popular Wilmington restaurant shut its doors for dinner service after the historical supreme court decision. The owners of Ceviche’s canceled more than 150 reservations to join a protest Friday night at Innes Park in downtown Wilmington. Owner Laura Tiblier says she closed in...
WECT

LINC and Pathway Home to hold Basic Needs Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leading Into New Communities and Pathway Home will hold a Basic Needs Drive to collect donations at the MLK Community Center on July 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. “Pathway Home has been created to give those who are incarcerated something different to look forward...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NCDOT: Speed limit reduced for portion of Seaside Road in Brunswick Co.

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The speed limit for a section of Seaside Road in Brunswick County recently was reduced. “More than 2 miles of the road between U.S. 17 and Old Georgetown Road was lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph,” the N.C. Department of Transportation stated in a news release. “The N.C. Department of Transportation installed new signs last week.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

PBS star and restaurateur Vivian Howard launches Viv’s Fridge

The standalone smart refrigerators will offer 24/7 access to prepared family meals, snacks and desserts. Chef Vivian Howard, star and co-creator of the PBS shows, “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” has launched Viv’s Fridge, a smart refrigerator that will offer prepared family meals to enjoy at home. The first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 at locations in Kinston, Bald Head Island and Emerald Isle, N.C.
KINSTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Speed limit lowered on Brunswick County Road

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The speed limit for a section of Seaside Road in Brunswick County has been reduced for safety, according to the NCDOT. More than 2 miles of the road between U.S. 17 and Old Georgetown Road has been lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph, after the NCDOT installed new signs last week.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Street closures in downtown Wilmington causes issues for business owners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Summer is the busy season in southeastern North Carolina, and Beaches and downtowns fill during these months, marking it as the most profitable time for local businesses. Unfortunately, street closures in the heart of downtown Wilmington have halted what typically would be booming business for certain...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy