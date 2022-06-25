Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade

Displaced residents have hit another setback: they'll be receiving less financial help from Wilmington Housing Authority from now on. WHA residents who are displaced to hotels and corporate apartments are given a per diem payment to help them manage increased food and transportation costs caused by the displacement. More than 150 families, including hundreds of children, have been displaced from their apartments and homes since last year because of a long-neglected mold crisis in the Wilmington Housing Authority.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO