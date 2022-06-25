ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitchcock County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-24 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Sherman; Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR DAWSON, GOSPER, FURNAS, VALLEY, GREELEY AND SHERMAN COUNTIES * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE

