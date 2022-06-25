Remsen St. Mary's baseball stays undefeated with 11-0 win over Hinton
By Zach James
Sioux City Journal
4 days ago
HINTON, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team proved again on Friday night in an 11-0 win over Hinton that its offense is clicking. The Hawks scored six times in the sixth inning to get to that 11 runs and force a run rule on a Hinton team...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Bailey Moreau, Elise Evans-Murphy and Emma Crooks tallied two hits and one RBI each in the Warriors’ 6-1 win over Council Bluffs Lincoln. Regan Herbst struck out five over four innings in the Warriors win. Jessica Vrenick tallied two hits and one RBI for...
SIOUX CITY – Signing before his senior season to play for Briar Cliff collegiately, Aidan Haukap just wanted to go out and play for his senior season. “He just wanted to come out and have fun,” East head coach Trevor Miller said. “He committed to Briar Cliff early, and I think that actually allowed him to just relax while he plays instead of thinking about playing for a scholarship or anything like that.”
CLEBURNE, Texas — The Sioux City Explorers had to burn some midnight oil because of a long rain delay, but the wait was well worth it. The Explorers built an early 5-0 lead and that helped them beat the Cleburne Railroaders 7-6 on Sunday at The Depot down in Texas.
SIOUX CITY -- Superintendent Paul Gausman will end his 14-year tenure with the Sioux City Community School District this week. Shortly thereafter, he'll begin his "dream job" as the superintendent in Lincoln, Nebraska. Gausman, a Nebraska native, replacing Steve Joel, who announced in September that he would step down after 37 years.
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.
SIOUX CITY -- A $7 million state grant will help expedite the development of a network of recreational trails in metro Sioux City. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the award for the Siouxland Regional Trail System, which calls for 100 miles of continuous trails connecting Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff.
Hudson, South Dakota — A Sioux Center man was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital in the wake of a single-vehicle crash in far western Sioux County Sunday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 3:00 Sunday afternoon, they investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 360th Street, two miles east of Hudson, South Dakota, on the Iowa side.
(Superior, IA) — After several delays due to the weather, work is nearly complete on the restoration project at Little Swan Lake in northwest Iowa’s Dickinson County. Mike Hawkins is a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Hawkins says the lake has “a history of real high turbidity, which means lots of stuff in the water, like algae and sediment — it has a large watershed.” The project began seven years ago during extremely wet conditions and will conclude during a drought. Hawkins says they were finally able to get the levels low enough to kill all the carp in the lake and reset the fishery in late 2020. Little Swan Lake covers 371 acres and is near the small town of Superior.
The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sheldon teen was taken to the hospital after a mishap near Rock Valley late Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:00 Friday morning, deputies were called to respond to an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred in a field, one mile east of Rock Valley.
PLYMOUTH, Ind. — An Iowa man was arrested at a northern Indiana truck stop after police say he overstayed his welcome in the shower area. Police in Plymouth were called to the Love’s truck stop at 2952 Gary Drive at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. Employees told them a man refused to leave his shower stall after […]
Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
In Sioux City stop: Deidre DeJear, Democratic nominee for governor, slams Reynolds for making life difficult for everyday Iowans, promises to problem solve. "She's taking us monumental steps backward," Iowa Democratic gubernatorial nominee Deidre DeJear said of Kim Reynolds at an event in Sioux City on Tuesday morning. "But I am of the firm belief we can do something about it."
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Sioux Center High School student Claire Opdahl is one of 250 students across the United States selected to spend a year in Germany. Opdahl have been selected for the Congress-Bundestag You Exchange Scholarship, a U.S. Department of State fully funded exchange program. Students who participate in the program learn about German culture by living with a host family and attending a German high school for a year.
Maurice, Iowa — A Le Mars man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Maurice on Thursday, June 23, 2022 that also damaged an antique Model T Ford pickup. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 8:30 p.m., 50-year-old Erin Jackson of Maryville, Missouri was driving a 1999 Kenworth semi southbound on Highway 75, on the east edge of Maurice. They tell us that 37-year-old Zachary Northway of Le Mars was also southbound on 75 in a 1926 Ford Model T pickup.
HULL—The driver has been located in the investigation of a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot of Western Christian High School in Hull. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reported 14-year-old Sawyer Van Holland of Rock Valley was backing a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado on the parking lot when he struck the parked and unattended 2014 Chevrolet Impala and then left the scene.
O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
ORANGE CITY—The second of two Sioux City residents facing weapons-related charges following an incident a year ago in Rock Valley has had his charges dismissed due to him already serving time for another crime. On Sunday, June 27, 2021, the Rock Valley Police Department reported it was dispatched at...
