Remsen St. Mary's baseball stays undefeated with 11-0 win over Hinton

(Superior, IA) — After several delays due to the weather, work is nearly complete on the restoration project at Little Swan Lake in northwest Iowa’s Dickinson County. Mike Hawkins is a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Hawkins says the lake has “a history of real high turbidity, which means lots of stuff in the water, like algae and sediment — it has a large watershed.” The project began seven years ago during extremely wet conditions and will conclude during a drought. Hawkins says they were finally able to get the levels low enough to kill all the carp in the lake and reset the fishery in late 2020. Little Swan Lake covers 371 acres and is near the small town of Superior.

4 DAYS AGO