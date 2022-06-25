Charity Bingo Sunday 6/26/22

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Rabbits are over-running one Broward County neighborhood, but these are no wild hares. They’re actually pets being dumped in one particular area that has become known as a bunny haven for these unwanted pets. “See all the bite wounds all over his ears, being...
Adulting is hard, especially when it comes to meeting new people, but this TikToker in Miami, Florida, used the power of social media to bring strangers together on what she coined as "Hot Girl Walks." Whether you moved to the Sunshine State or you work from home, Gabriela Ayala is...
Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield offers tents and tepees for rent for overnight camping. The tents are set up when you arrive for your overnight at the park. The tents are on platforms. The sites, which are on a peninsula overlooking lakes, include water, electricity and Wi-Fi access. Other amenities...
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. On his list of prospective colleges, Justin Ricketts is eyeing M.I.T., Princeton and Harvard. Ricketts is a 17-year-old going into his senior year at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach, Florida, who scored a perfect...
One day in the spring of 2021, Miami resident Latoyla Yasheen Cooper-Levy attended an orientation session for a new job. When she returned to the homeless encampment where she'd lived for three years, all her belongings were gone. She'd left everything inside her tent, organized in a way that would...
15-year-old Sophie Reeder is the typical teen girl living in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Her parents, Nicole Twist and Patrick Reeder were divorced, and Sophie lived with her father, Patrick. On May 20, 2017, Sophie was at their home in the 1300 block of Citrus Isle with her father. Around 11:00 pm, Patrick told Sophie it was time to go to bed. When he woke up the following morning, Sophie was gone. Her bag with $300 cash was left behind, as well as other personal belongings.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. You will undoubtedly enjoy its mouthwatering laing, handmade lobster salad, and delectable mussels. A delicate french toast can be ordered. At Golden Lyon Vintage Pub, you'll find spectacular mimosas, outstanding beer, and delicious sangria. Try a fantastic coffee after a long day at work. The welcoming ambiance of this establishment allows visitors to unwind and enjoy themselves.
It’s time to travel around South Florida! I took Tri-Rail to Miami this past weekend to meet up with friends for a few days of R&R. Here are a few things we had on the agenda. Tri-Rail has 18 stations serving Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties — plus,...
Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A college student from Cooper City has been crowned Miss Florida Teen USA. Alyssa Khan, 18, won the crown during the competition in Coral Springs last month. She also was voted most photogenic and most inspirational. Kahn is a freshman at the University of Central...
This is a summary of crimes occurring between June 15 – June 21, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Construction. An incident of...
Saturday, June 25, 4pm-8pm – Lasouli’s Seafood Company, 127 West Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach. Lasouli’s Seafood Company serves the freshest seafood and savory dishes in Palm Beach County. Enjoy the delicious taste of savory and rich food served fresh from their kitchen.
After setting a record of $4.89 on June 13, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has dropped during the past two weeks and was at $4.67 on Monday, according to the AAA auto club. AAA pointed to decreases in crude-oil and gasoline-futures prices amid...
A man accused of pulling off multiple burglaries at luxury South Florida condo buildings including one that involved stolen goods worth more than $1 million was behind bars Monday. Harold Wilbourn, 32, was arrested by Sunny Isles Police in May for allegedly entering the Ritz-Carlton Residences and stealing several high-end...
Biscayne Bay has always been a playful, backyard water park for "Capt. Mo" Estevez, a popular inshore and flats fishing guide for Miami Bonefishing at Key Biscayne's Crandon Park Marina. But, the Miami native wasn't too surprised after reading a recent report that linked drugs to the fish in those...
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the shooter who killed a woman on Monday morning in Palm Beach County. The Boynton Beach Police Department identified the victim Tuesday as Iyanni Jackson. Officers don’t believe she was the shooter’s intended target. The shooter targeted a home...
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 24-year old Luis Flores lost control of his Jeep Wrangler early Sunday morning as he was exiting Southern Blvd. at Congress Avenue and the vehicle plowed into the C-51 Canal.
Comments / 0