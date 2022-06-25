Tail Waggin’ Terrace 6/30/22

Tail Waggin’ Terrace returns at Fort Lauderdale Beach’s premier pet-friendly destination The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort! Once again, the sunset Yappy Hour will take place on the Tequila Terrace at the resort’s...
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Rabbits are over-running one Broward County neighborhood, but these are no wild hares. They’re actually pets being dumped in one particular area that has become known as a bunny haven for these unwanted pets. “See all the bite wounds all over his ears, being...
A great family festival awaits you and your family at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa as they partner with the City of Aventura for their annual 4th on the Green Fireworks. Experience South Florida’s #1 Resort by reserving a stay or purchasing an event pass for this...
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield offers tents and tepees for rent for overnight camping. The tents are set up when you arrive for your overnight at the park. The tents are on platforms. The sites, which are on a peninsula overlooking lakes, include water, electricity and Wi-Fi access. Other amenities...
Ellie and Bob Smela, who opened Ellie’s ’50s Diner in 1990, are retiring. The restaurant will close July 10. That’s Ellie depicted on the sign, sporting a poodle skirt. Photos by Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Ellie’s ’50s Diner is closing after 32 years of serving comfort food...
Inside a honeycomb of Oakland Park warehouses, John and Stacey Hoolihan are modernizing a medieval beverage best associated with Vikings, Renaissance fairs and “Game of Thrones” — mead. Brewlihan Mead Co., the first commercial meadery in Broward and Palm Beach counties, is expected to debut by the end of July, five blocks west of North Dixie Highway, adding to the city’s growing cluster of ...
Rapidly expanding True Food Kitchen, the “health focused” restaurant chain co-founded by Oprah Winfrey’s resident medical expert Dr. Andrew Weil (Winfery is also an investor), has opened its first-ever Miami location inside the Falls shopping center. This marks the brand’s sixth restaurant in the state of Florida and 42 location nationwide.
Adulting is hard, especially when it comes to meeting new people, but this TikToker in Miami, Florida, used the power of social media to bring strangers together on what she coined as "Hot Girl Walks." Whether you moved to the Sunshine State or you work from home, Gabriela Ayala is...
Pink Poodles, with vodka and pomegranate, and mojitos are offered at Corvina. Photo provided by Svetlana Davis. The summer doldrums are about to hit, with no holidays or formal excuses to party. Since people lucky enough to have Northern retreats have fled the heat, it’s left to the locals to...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A marine predator was spotted swimming in a canal in Lighthouse Point. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer on Sunday captured a bull shark about a mile north of Hillsboro Inlet. The shark went around in a circle before it swam away. Remember,...
Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in two different counties are now investigating after people found anti-Semitic flyers strewn throughout neighborhoods in Vero Beach and Boca Raton. Residents of the Boca del Mar neighborhood in Boca Raton woke up Tuesday morning to find the flyers in front of nearly every...
It’s time to travel around South Florida! I took Tri-Rail to Miami this past weekend to meet up with friends for a few days of R&R. Here are a few things we had on the agenda. Tri-Rail has 18 stations serving Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties — plus,...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. You will undoubtedly enjoy its mouthwatering laing, handmade lobster salad, and delectable mussels. A delicate french toast can be ordered. At Golden Lyon Vintage Pub, you'll find spectacular mimosas, outstanding beer, and delicious sangria. Try a fantastic coffee after a long day at work. The welcoming ambiance of this establishment allows visitors to unwind and enjoy themselves.
A Disney representative confirms that the mouse has derailed the Brightline station set to open at Disney Springs. ‘Downtown Disney’ is now ‘Disney Springs’ at Walt Disney World Resort. The new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station, but Brightline will still connect Miami...
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Located at the heart of Midtown Miami, just a few blocks from the popular Wynwood District, is one of our favourite foodie spots in the city. SUGARCANE raw bar grill has been a Miami institution for over a decade and still stands strong as a crowd favourite. The inviting and stylish eatery boasts a lush and inviting outdoor area, rustic and relaxed interiors, and an irresistible global menu perfect for sharing.
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ring surveillance footage captured the moment when a homeowner’s generator was stolen. “What’s going on over there,” said Kyle Branston’s mother. “It was literally sitting on this block of wood,” said Branston. Branston lives in the area of Northwest 117th Lane...
Gluten free food in Miami isn't as inaccessible as you thought, thanks to these amazing restaurants. A lot of people avoid gluten for various reasons, including health conditions like Celiac disease and related dietary restrictions, as well as lifestyle choices. It can be hard to find food options that cater to this limitation, but it's not all gloom and doom. There are plenty of amazing options around Miami, where you can find gluten free food.
Plans have been submitted for a 47-story tower less than a five-minute walk from Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale station. The tower is named 11 Andrews, and is proposed to include:. 425 multifamily residential units. 7,400 square feet of commercial. Amenities, including co-working space. 425 parking spaces. The tower is planned...
