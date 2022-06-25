ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Fast-moving burglars target Gwinnett County vape shops

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVape shops appear to be in the crosshairs...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

More than $90K in liquor stolen from Henry County package store

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Up to a half-dozen suspects made off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of liquor during a Henry County heist. It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Highway 138 Package Store in Stockbridge. Henry County police said between four and six people were involved in the heist and made off with about $90,000 worth of inventory.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Car crashes into VA clinic in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are investigating after a car seemingly crashed through a Cobb County Veteran Affairs clinic. An 11Alive viewer shared photos Tuesday depicting Cobb County Fire and Emergency crews in the area. A firetruck and medical vehicle were seen in the parking lot. A small...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police find parents of child wandering street alone

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said officers located the parents of a child found wandering alone on an Atlanta street. Police advised resdients to look out for the four-year-old's parents on Tuesday morning. Police found the child wandering alone on Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday morning. Police said the child...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta hit-and-run victim dies, suspect arrested second time

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department said a 53-year-old man died about 10 days after being struck by a car during a hit-and-run. Police said the suspect, who was released on bond, has been arrested and their charges were upgraded. Police said the crash happened on the evening of...
MARIETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Dog shot in the nose at Glenlake Park, Decatur police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for a person responsible for shooting a resident's dog in the nose early Monday morning. Police said someone reported a gun fired to the Decatur Police Department at around 4:30 a.m. on Church Street. Police said a woman told officers her dog left her home and went to Glenlake Park when shots rang out at about 3:30 a.m.
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy