ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner Springs, KS

Train carrying Isobutene derails in Bonner Springs, no injuries reported

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498QF7_0gLcRXhM00

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) — An investigation is underway following a train derailment in Bonner Springs, Kansas, between Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties.

The incident was reported just before 6:20 p.m. at 142nd Street and Loring Road, near Zip KC.

The KCK Fire Department reports 21 rail cars were completely derailed, nine of which are low-pressure tank cars transporting Isobutene.

No leaks, spills or injuries have been reported.

The fire department said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Union Pacific is assessing the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Bonner Springs, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Bonner Springs, KS
Sports
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Leavenworth, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Bonner Springs, KS
Accidents
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
Leavenworth, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
northwestmoinfo.com

Details Of Sunday Evening Ray County Fatal Accident Released

The Highway Patrol has released details about a Sunday evening accident that took the life of a Rayville man. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 6:15 P.M. Sunday 62-year-old Rayville resident Earl D. Griffith was driving a 2003 John Deere northbound on Highway 13 at Route J in Henrietta. That’s when a 2001 Dodge Ram being driven by 33-year-old Mayview resident Ayron W. Nelson struck the hay baler that was being towed by the tractor.
RAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Kck Fire Department#Union Pacific#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
kttn.com

Update: Man ejected from tractor in Sunday evening crash dies in hospital

The Highway Patrol has released updated information about a tractor accident in Ray County Sunday evening, June 26th. The driver of a tractor, 62-year-old Earl Griffith of Rayville was pronounced dead at Research Medical Center of Kansas City later that night. It was originally reported he received serious injuries and was taken to the Ray County Memorial Hospital of Richmond.
RAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Agents with KBI’s Northeast Child Victims Task Force seized evidence from a home in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells 13 NEWS that its Northeast Child Victims Task Force executed a search warrant in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning, June 28.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KMBC.com

10 families displaced after Lenexa apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten families were displaced Monday evening when fire damaged an apartment building near 95th and Monrovia streets, the Lenexa Fire Department said. Fire crews were called at 6:48 p.m. to the Wilder apartments. The fire department said the fire was confined to a second-floor apartment....
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Owner of doll shop in Shawnee looking for stolen van

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Last week, thieves ripped off a van from the parking lot of a business in Shawnee. Without the van, the business owner is wondering how she’ll be able to service her customers. She is asking for a help and a GoFundMe has been started. The...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMZU

Motorcycle accident results in serious injuries for Pleasant Hill riders

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – Serious injuries sustained by Pleasant Hill motorcyclists on Sunday. Highway Patrol reports say the incident occurred at 11:56 a.m. on MO-7 south of E. 219th St, when 49-year-old Charles T. Ferguson travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Ferguson and an occupant, 47-year-old Christina A. Ferguson, were both ejected from the motorcycle.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Lane closure scheduled for portion of northbound I-35

CLAY COUNTY — MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work as part of the Interstate 35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney this week that will require the closure of the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 from approximately mile marker 24.2 to Missouri Route 92, according to a press release.
KEARNEY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy