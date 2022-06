The hits keep on coming for Brian Whitaker, a serial filer of lawsuits against small businesses under the Americans with Disabilities Act. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed Whitaker’s suit against Rafael Salah, the owner of Deja Vu Juice Bar in San Mateo. She found that Whitaker did not plausibly allege that he intended to return to the juice bar when the alleged barrier to accessibility — tables without sufficient clearance for a wheelchair — was remediated.

