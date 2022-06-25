ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Logs four-out save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bard threw 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Friday's 1-0 win over the Twins. Bard inherited a two-on,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners-Angels brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Appears stuck in backup role

Knizner remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks as though he'll serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 catcher even while top backstop Yadier Molina (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Per Jones, manager Oliver Marmol said he intended to give Ivan Herrera a trial as the Cardinals' primary catcher, so Knizner may be asked to make only a start or two per week if Herrera performs well enough to hang on to the No. 1 role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Steps out of lineup

Voit is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Voit started the past two games after missing one contest due to hamstring soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jorge Alfaro will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Nola starts behind the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Leaves with apparent injury

Trammell was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles with an apparent leg injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old hit into double play with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning, and he pulled up with an injury as he reached first base. Trammell dealt with a hamstring injury in the minors earlier this year, though it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or if he's dealing with a separate issue.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Remains out of lineup

Knizner isn't starting Monday against Miami, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Ivan Herrera is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Back in big leagues

The Astros recalled McCormick from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in Houston's series opener with the Mets. McCormick and Jose Siri were both shipped out to Sugar Land over the weekend after Houston elected to proceed with...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in Arizona debut

Keuchel allowed four runs on six hits and three walks and struck out seven over 4.1 innings versus the Tigers on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Keuchel showed some promise with the season-high total in strikeouts, but it was still an inefficient performance. He threw 98 pitches (55 strikes) to get 13 outs in his first outing with the Diamondbacks. For the season, he has a 2-5 record, a 7.93 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 27:23 K:BB through 36.1 innings, which includes his first eight starts this year with the White Sox. If Keuchel remains in the majors, he's projected for a tough road start in Colorado next weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Bound for Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Mitchell was dropped from the 26-man active roster to create room for infielder Josh VanMeter (finger), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though VanMeter wasn't a direct competitor for playing time, Mitchell will head to Triple-A since his opportunities in the Pittsburgh outfield were already tending down following the recent promotion of Bligh Madris. Mitchell had started in only three of the Pirates' last seven games and ends his first stint in the big leagues with a .552 OPS over 88 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Activated at Triple-A

Triple-A Norfolk activated Diaz (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz is ready to make his first appearance for Norfolk since May 13 after he had been shut down with a strained right hamstring. He recently concluded a seven-game rehab assignment that included stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and High-A Aberdeen, with the 25-year-old outfielder going 5-for-19 with a home run, two doubles and four walks in those contests.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track

Haniger (ankle) remains on track for a return sometime around the All-Star break, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The oft-injured outfielder made it through just nine games this season before hitting the injured list with a high ankle sprain in late April, an injury which was bad enough to send him to the 60-day injured list. He's been doing baseball activities since early June, however, and has continued making progress. He's advanced to light jogging in recent days and played catch on the field Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Gets back on mound

Glasnow (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, his first since undergoing Tommy John surgery last August, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow's ability to get back on a mound represents an important milestone in his recovery from elbow surgery, but he'll still face an uphill battle to make a return from the 60-day injured list in 2022. Slowly but steadily, he'll likely increase the intensity and frequency of his bullpen sessions before advancing to the next stage of his rehab program: facing live hitters.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Josh Naylor: On bench for afternoon game

Naylor will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. The Guardians will likely sit a handful of their regulars in one of the day's two contests. With lefty Devin Smeltzer starting in the afternoon game and righty Josh Winder set to take the mound for the nightcap, it makes sense for Naylor to take Game 1 off. Owen Miller will start at first base.
CLEVELAND, OH

