Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Dylan Bundy: Hard-luck loss Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bundy (4-4) allowed a run on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Rockies....

CBS Sports

Mariners-Angels brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker hit by pitch leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Bound for Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Mitchell was dropped from the 26-man active roster to create room for infielder Josh VanMeter (finger), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though VanMeter wasn't a direct competitor for playing time, Mitchell will head to Triple-A since his opportunities in the Pittsburgh outfield were already tending down following the recent promotion of Bligh Madris. Mitchell had started in only three of the Pirates' last seven games and ends his first stint in the big leagues with a .552 OPS over 88 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Leaves with apparent injury

Trammell was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles with an apparent leg injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old hit into double play with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning, and he pulled up with an injury as he reached first base. Trammell dealt with a hamstring injury in the minors earlier this year, though it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or if he's dealing with a separate issue.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Josh Naylor: On bench for afternoon game

Naylor will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. The Guardians will likely sit a handful of their regulars in one of the day's two contests. With lefty Devin Smeltzer starting in the afternoon game and righty Josh Winder set to take the mound for the nightcap, it makes sense for Naylor to take Game 1 off. Owen Miller will start at first base.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Ejected from Sunday's game

Rodriguez struck out in his lone plate appearance of Sunday's game against the Angels before he was ejected from the contest for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl in the second inning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rodriguez was at the plate when the home plate umpire...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Shelved with plantar fasciitis

The Cardinals placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Though Bader started all three of games of the Cardinals' weekend series with the Cubs and wasn't forced to exit early at any point, he's been playing through plantar fasciitis in the foot since spring training, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Bader doesn't have any imminent plans to have a procedure to current the issue, but it's apparently bothersome enough that he'll have to head to the IL, where he'll join fellow outfielders Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf). The Cardinals called up Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis to add a healthy body to the outfield, but the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan could be manager Oliver Marmol's preferred outfield configuration while Bader is on the shelf. The 28-year-old Bader currently ranks tied for sixth in the majors with 15 stolen bases on the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Appears stuck in backup role

Knizner remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks as though he'll serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 catcher even while top backstop Yadier Molina (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Per Jones, manager Oliver Marmol said he intended to give Ivan Herrera a trial as the Cardinals' primary catcher, so Knizner may be asked to make only a start or two per week if Herrera performs well enough to hang on to the No. 1 role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Moving into full-time role

Thompson will start in right field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Rockies. The righty-hitting Thompson finds himself in the lineup while the Rockies bring a lefty (Kyle Freeland) to the hill, but the journeyman outfielder drew starts each of the last three times the Dodgers faced right-handed pitchers as well. At least for the time being, Thompson looks to have settled into a near-everyday role in the corner outfield while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list and while Zach McKinstry (neck) is day-to-day. Though Thompson contributed two runs and a stolen base across his last four starts, he struck out seven times during that stretch. He'll likely need to show a better plate approach to ensure he sticks in an everyday role for the duration of Betts' absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Contract selected

Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Recalled, starting Monday

The Pirates recalled Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he'll start in Monday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Yajure enters the rotation as a replacement for Jerad Eickhoff, who was designated for assignment and later outrighted to Triple-A after he was roughed up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Slugs second career homer

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Nationals. Cruz occupied the leadoff spot for the Pirates and smacked his first homer of 2022 in the fifth inning against Erick Fedde. He has delivered production in line with his promising tools across eight games in Pittsburgh by racking up four extra-base hits, driving in eight, scoring five runs and swiping a base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Chris Okey: Returns to minors

Okey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Okey has served as Cincinnati's No. 2 catcher over the past few weeks, and he'll head back to the minors after going 2-for-12 with three runs and five strikeouts in seven games. Michael Papierski was recalled in a corresponding move and will operate as the backup catcher until Tyler Stephenson (thumb) returns from the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Activated at Triple-A

Triple-A Norfolk activated Diaz (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz is ready to make his first appearance for Norfolk since May 13 after he had been shut down with a strained right hamstring. He recently concluded a seven-game rehab assignment that included stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and High-A Aberdeen, with the 25-year-old outfielder going 5-for-19 with a home run, two doubles and four walks in those contests.
BALTIMORE, MD

