Denver, CO

Rockies' German Marquez: Wild but effective in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Marquez (4-5) allowed three hits and five walks with two strikeouts in 7.2 shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Twins. Marquez's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners-Angels brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker hit by pitch leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected after inciting brawl

Winker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Angels in the second inning after he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adam Frazier came on to pinch run for Winker, who charged toward the Angels bench after he was hit by a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Leaves with apparent injury

Trammell was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles with an apparent leg injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old hit into double play with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning, and he pulled up with an injury as he reached first base. Trammell dealt with a hamstring injury in the minors earlier this year, though it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or if he's dealing with a separate issue.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Shelved with plantar fasciitis

The Cardinals placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Though Bader started all three of games of the Cardinals' weekend series with the Cubs and wasn't forced to exit early at any point, he's been playing through plantar fasciitis in the foot since spring training, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Bader doesn't have any imminent plans to have a procedure to current the issue, but it's apparently bothersome enough that he'll have to head to the IL, where he'll join fellow outfielders Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf). The Cardinals called up Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis to add a healthy body to the outfield, but the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan could be manager Oliver Marmol's preferred outfield configuration while Bader is on the shelf. The 28-year-old Bader currently ranks tied for sixth in the majors with 15 stolen bases on the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Moving into full-time role

Thompson will start in right field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Rockies. The righty-hitting Thompson finds himself in the lineup while the Rockies bring a lefty (Kyle Freeland) to the hill, but the journeyman outfielder drew starts each of the last three times the Dodgers faced right-handed pitchers as well. At least for the time being, Thompson looks to have settled into a near-everyday role in the corner outfield while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list and while Zach McKinstry (neck) is day-to-day. Though Thompson contributed two runs and a stolen base across his last four starts, he struck out seven times during that stretch. He'll likely need to show a better plate approach to ensure he sticks in an everyday role for the duration of Betts' absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockets' John Wall: Trade or buyout could be coming

Wall and the Rockets will meet this week to discuss a potential trade or contract buyout, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. As expected, Wall opted into his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but as an expiring contract he's not much easier to trade or buy out than he was last season, which he ended up sitting out entirely. For Wall, the easier path to finding a new team is likely a buyout, though the Rockets would obviously prefer to find a trade partner in order to ease at least a portion of the financial burden. Per Iko, "a breakup between Wall and the franchise is gaining momentum," so the hope is that a resolution can be reached prior to the start of free agency on the evening of Thursday, June 30. When Wall last played -- 40 games for Houston in 2020-21 -- he averaged 20.6 points on 40.4 percent shooting to go with 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest. The No. 1 overall pick in 2010 turns 32 in September, but he's missed the entirety of two of the last three seasons due to a combination of injuries and the contract situation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Reports to minors

The Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Kelley and utility man Pablo Reyes were sent back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (hand) and second baseman Kolten Wong (calf), who were reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rays. During his month-long stay with the Brewers, Kelley appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen and logged a 7.31 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 16 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Appears stuck in backup role

Knizner remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks as though he'll serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 catcher even while top backstop Yadier Molina (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Per Jones, manager Oliver Marmol said he intended to give Ivan Herrera a trial as the Cardinals' primary catcher, so Knizner may be asked to make only a start or two per week if Herrera performs well enough to hang on to the No. 1 role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track

Haniger (ankle) remains on track for a return sometime around the All-Star break, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The oft-injured outfielder made it through just nine games this season before hitting the injured list with a high ankle sprain in late April, an injury which was bad enough to send him to the 60-day injured list. He's been doing baseball activities since early June, however, and has continued making progress. He's advanced to light jogging in recent days and played catch on the field Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Remains out of lineup

Knizner isn't starting Monday against Miami, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Ivan Herrera is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA

