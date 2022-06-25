ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Leaves with injury

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hudson was removed from Friday's game against Atlanta with an apparent left knee injury, Fabian...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield addresses possible return to Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for 2022 season

All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Leaves with apparent injury

Trammell was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles with an apparent leg injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old hit into double play with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning, and he pulled up with an injury as he reached first base. Trammell dealt with a hamstring injury in the minors earlier this year, though it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or if he's dealing with a separate issue.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Warriors rumors: Kevin Durant reunion unlikely; Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II top free-agent priorities

Fresh off winning the 2022 NBA championship, their fourth in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors head into the opening of free agency (set for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET) focused mainly on retaining their own players. Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica, all of whom played real roles in the title run, are unrestricted free agents. Looney, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, is the team's top priority, followed by Payton.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

NBA contract extensions: LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic among 50 candidates to sign in offseason

June 30 marks the official beginning of the NBA offseason, but it's not all about free agency. There will be trades, and there will be contract extensions, and some of the trades will be because of contract extensions that do not come to pass. If you want to be prepared for the deals that might go down, you need to know which players can sign these extensions.
NBA
Daniel Hudson
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Back in big leagues

The Astros recalled McCormick from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in Houston's series opener with the Mets. McCormick and Jose Siri were both shipped out to Sugar Land over the weekend after Houston elected to proceed with...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Moving into full-time role

Thompson will start in right field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Rockies. The righty-hitting Thompson finds himself in the lineup while the Rockies bring a lefty (Kyle Freeland) to the hill, but the journeyman outfielder drew starts each of the last three times the Dodgers faced right-handed pitchers as well. At least for the time being, Thompson looks to have settled into a near-everyday role in the corner outfield while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list and while Zach McKinstry (neck) is day-to-day. Though Thompson contributed two runs and a stolen base across his last four starts, he struck out seven times during that stretch. He'll likely need to show a better plate approach to ensure he sticks in an everyday role for the duration of Betts' absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Bound for Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Mitchell was dropped from the 26-man active roster to create room for infielder Josh VanMeter (finger), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though VanMeter wasn't a direct competitor for playing time, Mitchell will head to Triple-A since his opportunities in the Pittsburgh outfield were already tending down following the recent promotion of Bligh Madris. Mitchell had started in only three of the Pirates' last seven games and ends his first stint in the big leagues with a .552 OPS over 88 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Remains out of lineup

Knizner isn't starting Monday against Miami, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Ivan Herrera is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Reports to minors

The Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Kelley and utility man Pablo Reyes were sent back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (hand) and second baseman Kolten Wong (calf), who were reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rays. During his month-long stay with the Brewers, Kelley appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen and logged a 7.31 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 16 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Duffy: Lands on injured list

Duffy was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to lower-back spasms. Duffy exited Sunday's game against Seattle due to the injury, which is evidently serious enough to knock him out for at least 10 days. Matt Thaiss was recalled to take his place on the roster while David MacKinnon is starting at third base in his place.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Chris Okey: Returns to minors

Okey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Okey has served as Cincinnati's No. 2 catcher over the past few weeks, and he'll head back to the minors after going 2-for-12 with three runs and five strikeouts in seven games. Michael Papierski was recalled in a corresponding move and will operate as the backup catcher until Tyler Stephenson (thumb) returns from the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH

