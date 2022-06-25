Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Leaves with injury

Thompson will start in right field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Rockies. The righty-hitting Thompson finds himself in the lineup while the Rockies bring a lefty (Kyle Freeland) to the hill, but the journeyman outfielder drew starts each of the last three times the Dodgers faced right-handed pitchers as well. At least for the time being, Thompson looks to have settled into a near-everyday role in the corner outfield while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list and while Zach McKinstry (neck) is day-to-day. Though Thompson contributed two runs and a stolen base across his last four starts, he struck out seven times during that stretch. He'll likely need to show a better plate approach to ensure he sticks in an everyday role for the duration of Betts' absence.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO