Public Safety

Norwegian police say 2 killed in mass shooting in Oslo

 4 days ago

OSLO, Norway — (AP) — Norwegian police say two people have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a mass shooting in Oslo.

The shooting happened early Saturday outside a bar in the downtown area of the Norwegian capital, police said.

A suspect has been arrested, police spokesman Tore Barstad said. The motive was not immediately known.

Jacksonville, FL
