Rays’ Ramirez delivers winning hit in 10th to beat Bucs 4-3

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez scored Vidal Brujan with a game-ending pinch-single in the 10th inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

Brujan took second as Tampa Bay’s automatic runner and stole third against Yerry De Los Santos before Ramirez’s hit. Jason Adam got the win.

Luke Raley and Jonathan Aranda, playing in their first games for the Rays, drove in runs with singles to put the Rays up 2-0 in the second, and a balk by Pirates starter Mitch Keller made it 3-0.

The Pirates tied it with three solo homers off starter Jeffrey Springs.

Woman accused of dragging dog from car skips court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The woman charged in an animal charity case in Youngstown was a no show Tuesday morning in court.. Now a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Mechelle Kelly was indicted on June 16 on a felony count of cruelty to animals. Humane Agents say she dragged her dog Oreo down the […]
