Thomasville, NC

HiToms falter against Owls

By MICHAEL LINDSAY ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
HiToms outfielder AJ Rausch makes a diving catch during the first game of a doubleheader Friday against Forest City at Finch Field. MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

THOMASVILLE — The HiToms built a big lead early, but they couldn’t hang on.

The Forest City Owls rallied with the final 12 runs of the game to beat High Point-Thomasville 13-7 in eight innings Friday in the first game of a doubleheader at Finch Field.

“With the end result, we played below average,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said. “We have this process at times where we let the little things snowball and become big things. That’s kind of been the story of the season.

“When we’re rolling well, none of that stuff matters when it happens. They’re staying aggressive, whether it’s defensively, offensively or pitching. We’re a very good team when we stay aggressive. When we don’t, we’re a .500 team.”

Eli Weisner hit a two-run home run in the first inning and JB Brown had three hits and an RBI to lead High Point-Thomasville (10-12), which led 5-0 through three innings and 7-1 through four innings of the seven-inning game.

Turner Grau and Mitch Smith added two hits apiece as the HiToms tallied nine hits for the game. Bo Rusher, Brandon Stahlman and Rowan Watt each had an RBI. But it wasn’t enough to carry them to the end.

“We think, ‘Oh, we’ve got a 7-1 lead and everything’s fine. We can go into cruise control and not take advantage,’ ” Russ said. “That’s where the growth process is, where they have to grow up a little bit.”

The Owls (10-13), who were led by Cam Fisher with a pair of home runs and three RBIs, scored four in the sixth to pull within 7-5 and another two in the seventh to even the score 7-7.

With two automatic runners on base to start the inning, Forest City loaded the bases with a walk. With two outs and a full count, it drew a walk to take the lead and extended their advantage with a wild pitch.

Things spiraled out of control for High Point-Thomasville when, with the bases loaded, it allowed a two-run single and, with two errors on the same play, two more runs to score. The HiToms went down 1-2-3 in their half of the eighth.

“Especially with some of these young and inexperienced guys, we have to learn to take nothing for granted,” Russ said. “As they get some of those bumps and bruises now, it should translate to the second half where those things won’t happen.”

Luke Barrow, a former Wesleyan Christian standout, took the loss in one inning of relief. Cy Smith got the win with a perfect 12/3 innings of relief.

High Point-Thomasville, after wrapping up the doubleheader against Forest City late Friday, will play again today at Lexington County. Following a day off Sunday, the HIToms will then host the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Monday.

mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael

Comments / 0

 

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
