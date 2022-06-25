ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Baseball Vols celebrate special season with their fans

By Rick Russo
wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staffers at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek hosted an event Friday to celebrate the incredible season that was Tennessee Baseball. “It was an epic season and one for the books,” said Beth Parks, Marketing Director...

www.wvlt.tv

wvlt.tv

Vitello honored by Coaches Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been named the Southeast Regional Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC on Tuesday after leading the Volunteers to one of their best seasons in program history. UT’s fifth-year head coach led the Big...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Softball adds a pair of talented transfers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball Head Coach Karen Weekly has announced the signing of two transfer student-athletes, Mackenzie Donihoo and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, to the Lady Vol program. Both players will arrive on Rocky Top with two years of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2023 spring season. Donihoo spent the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Vol Joining Tennessee Basketball Coaching Staff

Former Tennessee basketball walk on Lucas Campbell is joining the Vols’ support staff as the director of recruiting, the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Mike Wilson first reported and a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to RTI Tuesday. As Tennessee’s director of recruiting, Campbell oversees on campus visits for recruits as well...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Baseball Finished in Final Season Rankings

The 2022 Tennessee Volunteers baseball team finished the season with a total record of 57-9. Despite failing to reach the College World Series, Tennessee showed its dominance as the team won the SEC and the SEC Tournament leading into the postseason. According to Tennessee Athletics, “The Volunteers achieved the program’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols unveil 2022-23 SEC basketball schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-23 season Tuesday. As part of the 18-game league schedule, Tennessee’s home slate features games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Vols have scheduled conference...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dee Beckwith, Tennessee transfer, reportedly listed on SEC East roster

Dee Beckwith entered the transfer portal from Tennessee in January, and it appears that he’s found a new home. Beckwith is reportedly on the Kentucky roster — according to Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight — as a running back after he saw limited action at running back and on special teams with the Vols. Beckwith, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, began his career at wide receiver before he shifted to running back during the 2020 season. When Beckwith signed with Tennessee, the Vols won the battle over Florida.
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

SEC Announces Tennessee Basketball’s Conference Opponents

The SEC announced Tennessee’s — and the rest of the league’s — conference opponents on Tuesday. As usual, Tennessee will play nine home games and nine away games in the conference slate. Tennessee will face Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia adds 3-star running back Vaughn from Tennessee

Virginia has picked up its second running back prospect for the Class of 2023 in Noah Vaughn from Maryville, Tenn. Vaughn, who participated in UVA’s football camp this month, is a 5-foot-9, 185-pound, 3-star (247Sports ranking) who had a total of 16 offers. He is ranked the No. 57 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee by 247.
MARYVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Commit Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia running back and former Tennessee commit Lyn-J Dixon entered the transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz first reported Monday. Dixon was a brief member of Tennessee’s 2018 recruiting class, committing to Butch Jones staff in June of 2017 before de-committing after Tennessee fell to 3-3 (0-3 SEC) in the 2017 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location opens

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location officially opened to the public at 6 a.m. Monday. The mega convenience store has had a cult following since it first began expanding outside of Texas in 2019. Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s is located at 2045 Genesis Road. “Crossville...
CROSSVILLE, TN
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Knoxville, Tennessee

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the CROWN POINTE SHOPPING CENTER, 6672 CLINTON HWY, STE. 102, KNOXVILLE, TN. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX thanks to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What events East Tennessee has to offer for the 4th of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth of July is next week, and East Tennessee has a lot to offer in terms of firework shows, parades and other events. Here is a list of various events to celebrate Independence Day in East Tennessee. Knoxville:. Festival on the 4th: The festival begins...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

The Civil War heroism of a 16-year-old Scott County girl

Hiram Marcum knew that trouble was coming. Trouble had been looming for a while. On June 8, 1861, Scott Countians had voted 541-19 against secession, the largest margin of any county in Tennessee. Then, angered that Tennessee had broken away from the United States and joined the Confederacy, Scott County voted to secede from Tennessee, declaring itself the Free and Independent State of Scott. But Gov. Isham Harris refused to recognize Scott County’s sovereignty. It was rumored that members of County Court who had voted to break away from Tennessee had a price on their head, and Scott County was under Confederate control, and the command of General Felix Zollicoffer.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Veterans invited to raft Ocoee free on July 4

DELANO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans will be able to raft the Ocoee River free on July 4 at the Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park. Their families will get half-off admission as well. Tennessee State Parks are partnering with all 23 Ocoee outfitters to provide the Rafting 4 Freedom adventure. “We...
OCOEE, TN
wvlt.tv

Miss Tennessee Volunteer

Four people were convicted in a 2018 South Knoxville shooting Tuesday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection...
KNOXVILLE, TN

