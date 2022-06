Julia Nunes hasn’t played a date on the road in five years. You can blame it on COVID, but you can thank her for accepting the offer to play this Jazz Fest with her dad—that Occasional Saint himself—Paul Nunes. Her dad seemed over the moon with the invite and I couldn’t fight the tears. It was a beautiful example of a bring-your-dad-to-work day. The Bacon Brothers made no attempt to acknowledge Nunes, so I’ve got nothing to say about them.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO