Chase Elliott wasn’t the strongest car at Nashville Superspeedway but he came to life when it mattered most Sunday night. Elliott won for the second time this season by holding off Kurt Busch following a restart with four laps to go. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was kept on track with nine other drivers when the last caution of the Ally 400, for possible fluid from the blown engine of Josh Bilicki, flew with nine laps to go. A clean restart sealed the win for Elliott.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO