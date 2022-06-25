ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb gets ready to host 100th race

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXx99_0gLcNZ2I00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — How many car races have been running since 1916, while also taking participants up a 14,000-foot mountain?

The answer is: There's only one.

This Sunday, for the 100th time, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will host its famous race up America's Mountain. The event is the second-oldest auto race in the country, behind only the Indianapolis 500.

Naturally, it has changed a bit over the last 107 years.

"As far as technology goes, you know, cars have gotten faster," said Pikes Peak Hill Climb Historical Association President Donald Sanborn. "I think those earliest cars were doing maybe 30 miles an hour, at the fastest."

In the above video, you can hear more about how this race has been modified over the years, and why the event is so unique.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

The Flying W Ranch soars once again in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Waldo Canyon Fire was devastating for many, with life-changing consequences for most. Among the smoke and ash of burnt remains was another family who lost everything including time, hard work, sweat and sacrifice. Through four generations, those at the Flying W Ranch have entertained hundreds of thousands of visitors since 1953 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘It really is shocking’: More than 60 miles of illegal trails found at one Colorado Springs open space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Parks officials from El Paso County, Colorado Springs, and the U.S. Forest Service Pikes Peak Ranger District are issuing an impassioned plea to hikers: Stop making illegal trails. The City of Colorado Springs says it found more than 40 illegal trails made just at Red Rock Canyon Open Space alone. The The post ‘It really is shocking’: More than 60 miles of illegal trails found at one Colorado Springs open space appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csupueblotoday.com

Street rods roll into Pueblo

Parade kicks off three days of classic cars, food and fun. Excitement grew as the Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals parade reached the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. Cheers could be heard when the first 100 cars. pulled into the grounds bright and early Friday morning, and were welcomed by...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Cars
KKTV

What fireworks will look like this Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs will still move ahead with firework displays despite other areas cancelling. The Star Spangled Symphony and Fourth of July Block Party will be happening downtown at Pikes Peak Center. Event planners have been working closely with the city and fire officials to ensure...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
CBS Denver

Forest Service closes park in Colorado next to planned Rainbow Gathering

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of California Park effective 8 a.m. Saturday through July 15. The closure corresponds with the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Gathering attendees. The festival is being held this year in Adams Park, immediately to the north of California Park. The 2022 Rainbow Gathering is scheduled for July 1 through July 7. “The Forest Order was established for natural resource protection because of the high probability for excessive public use leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday,” the USDA stated in an online...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fort Carson soldier killed in motorcycle accident in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fort Carson soldier has died from his injuries after getting hit by a car while riding a motorcycle in southeast Colorado Springs. On June 18, the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of S. Chelton Rd. and Zebulon Dr. about a traffic accident involving a Chevrolet The post Fort Carson soldier killed in motorcycle accident in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Around 30 alleged illicit spas in Colorado Springs as new spa law set to go into effect in Fall 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In just a few months, the City of Colorado Springs will shift how law enforcement can handle illicit spas within the city. Beginning in September, Colorado Springs will regulate massage businesses by requiring them to have a license. Police say there are currently around 30 illegal massage businesses in Colorado The post Around 30 alleged illicit spas in Colorado Springs as new spa law set to go into effect in Fall 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
1230 ESPN

Colorado State Trooper Escapes Serious Injury, But Motorcycle Is Obliterated

Despite having his motorcycle completely destroyed by a drunk driver, it was a fortunate day for a Colorado State trooper who luckily escaped serious injury. The incident took place recently on Interstate 25 in El Paso County south of Colorado Springs while Trooper Dean McClain was stopped alongside the road to investigate a single-car crash just before midnight. Trooper McLain's BWM motorcycle was parked on the shoulder behind a tow truck that was loading the damaged vehicle from the accident.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Cat stolen from NE Nebraska recovered by authorities in Colorado

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A family's stolen cat was found after it was missing for a month. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, a northeast Nebraska family's cat, named Katobi, was reported missing and stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood back in May. Authorities said an area college student...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
KXRM

State offering free KN95 masks at select locations

PIKES PEAK REGION — Colorado is offering free KN95 and surgical-grade masks at participating locations, says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Anyone who wishes to wear a mask to lower their risk of getting COVID-19 is encouraged to do so, especially in areas with higher COVID-19 levels. You can receive five […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in traffic crash near Espanola St. and N. Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The motorcyclist who was killed after they hit a pickup truck has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. On June 18, Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the area of Espanola St. and N. Nevada Ave. for traffic crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle, just The post Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in traffic crash near Espanola St. and N. Nevada Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy