Huntington, IN

Man charged with killing two, injuring two in Huntington stabbing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice believe James Lee Bonewitz stabbed four people before...

Huntington, IN
2 cars totaled in DeKalb County accident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were brought to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of SR 101 and SR 8 on Sunday afternoon. Police say Francisco Jimenez was driving south on SR 101 with two passengers, 30-year-old Matildo Lopez and 19-year-old Karina Jimenez, when he failed to yield to a stop sign. He crossed into the path of 46-year-old Jessica Warren who was driving west on SR 8.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
One hurt after shooting on McMillen Park Dr. Saturday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A shooting on the city’s southeast side leaves one person with serious injuries Saturday night. Police say the call came in around 9 p.m. in reports of a shooting. It happened in the 4400 block of McMillen Park Drive. According to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Man has been convicted of drug trafficking and firearms charges. 37-year-old Steven J. Hecke of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was found guilty Monday after a five-day jury trial of two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Hecke’s sentencing will be scheduled by separate order of the Court for the coming weeks.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Woman dies after train hits SUV in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Hartford City woman died after a train struck her SUV in Madison County. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Beverly J. Norwood was driving on County Road 1800 North and initially stopped at the railroad crossing before driving onto the tracks. A train heading southbound then slammed into […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Cass County man strikes Logansport police car head on

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Cass County man is in the hospital after colliding with a police car Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:52 p.m., Logansport Police were called to the 1800 block of Meadlawn Avenue for suspicious activity. When police arrived, they saw a man outside of the residence....
LOGANSPORT, IN
Catalytic converters stolen from Muncie homeless shelter

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie homeless shelter is down two cars this morning after a thief cut a barbed wire fence and stole catalytic converters from Muncie Mission vehicles while also damaging another employee vehicle. Muncie Mission discovered the theft Tuesday morning after a maintenance man doing his normal...
MUNCIE, IN
Accident Sends Vehicle Into Pond

A two-vehicle accident Sunday morning resulted in one of the vehicles ending up in a pond at the intersection of CR 1300N and CR 300E. No information was available from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office as of press time Sunday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Girl, 2, struck by car backing up out of driveway in Goshen

A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a car that was backing out of a driveway. The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at a home in the 24000 block of County Road 24. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 51-year-old Goshen man was...
GOSHEN, IN
Two Winamac Residents Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Starke County

Two people were arrested in the overnight hours Saturday, June 25 following a traffic stop in Starke County. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, the traffic stop occurred around 1:17 a.m. CT in the area of Range Road and 400 South. K9 Mack was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle and reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Huntington police have person of interest in deadly stabbing

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after a stabbing in Huntington. On Thursday just before 7:30 p.m., Huntington police responded to a stabbing on the 600 block of Whitelock Street. Officials say four victims had stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced one dead at the scene. They took three other...
HUNTINGTON, IN
One Injured In Crash At SR 15 And CR 900N

MILFORD — Shelby Harrell, 26, Plymouth, was transported by Lutheran EMS to a Fort Wayne hospital with unknown injuries following a crash at SR 15 and CR 900N on Friday, June 24. The collision occurred around 8:15 a.m. Harrell’s Nissan Rogue was struck on the passenger side by a...
MILFORD, IN
Burglar shot dead after breaking into Northern Indiana home

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A burglar was fatally shot after breaking into a northern Indiana home, police said Wednesday. Warsaw police said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home on the city’s east side on a report of “an alleged breaking and entering by an adult male suspect who was shot inside […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll Co. motorcycle wreck

CARROLL CO., Ind. — A 51-year-old man from Delphi died Thursday night in a motorcycle crash northeast of the city that left an additional passenger seriously injured. Carroll County emergency dispatch received a report around 10:30 p.m. Thursday of a motorcycle lying in the middle of State Road 218. Originally, the caller told dispatch that […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

