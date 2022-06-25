ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Parkview Health welcomes first residency program members

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe physicians walked across a stage and accepted their lab...

Humane Fort Wayne reaches $24,000 fundraising goal 10 hours early

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Humane Fort Wayne has reached its $24,000 fundraising goal for Tuesday. The organization wanted to raise that amount in 24 hours. Petco Love agreed to match donations up to $12,000. Humane Fort Wayne reached the goal in 14 hours, and they will be accepting donations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

All in Allen Plan draft revealed, more open houses planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The city of Fort Wayne and Allen County unveiled the draft of the All In Allen Plan Monday, which outlines growth and development over the next 20 years. It’s been in the works since 2020 and the goal is to implement the plan this...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Schrocks Honored For Contributions To Syracuse Community

SYRACUSE — Doug Schrock’s birthday party was in full swing Monday evening, June 27 when Syracuse Councilman Larry Siegel; State Representative Curt Nisly and his wife, Mary; State Representative Dave Abbott; and State Senator Blake Doriot and his wife, Kelli; crashed the party for a very special reason.
SYRACUSE, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
wfft.com

WeFAM, inc. offers free haircuts to those in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Giving the gift of self esteem. WeFAM, inc. launched its 1 Million Cuts initiative Monday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. The organization's mission is to provide a million haircut vouchers for at-risk children, veterans and the homeless population. CEO Dr. Juan Williams says a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

The Rescue Mission to reopen Treasure House thrift shop

Fort Wayne-based nonprofit Rescue Mission is preparing to reopen its thrift store and vocational ministry, Treasure House. The nonprofit says the thrift store’s operations were relocated from Coldwater Crossing to the Pine Valley Shopping Center earlier this year. The nonprofit will Wednesday host a public reopening event with a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Parkview Health
WANE-TV

‘Better days ahead’: What Fort Wayne residents can expect from new trash hauler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — GFL takes over Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling collection contract on Friday, and Mayor Tom Henry promises “better days are ahead.”. Henry was joined by city officials and GFL representatives Tuesday to provide an “education and outreach update” for residents before the transition from Red River at week’s end. Watch the full press conference above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

NACS picks Carter Jones as next Maple Creek Middle School principal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Officials from Northwest Allen County Schools agreed to promote Carter Jones to principal of Maple Creek Middle School. The NACS Board of School Trustees approved the recommendation at Monday evening’s board meeting. Jones served as assistant principal and athletic director there for the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Trucking firm to establish hub in Delaware County

Montana-based Jones Brothers Trucking has announced plans to invest $2 million to build a trucking and dispatch facility in Delaware County. The company says the logistics hub will also become its eastern U.S. headquarters and logistics center. County economic development officials say Jones has owned the property for several years,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Health
wbiw.com

Fort Wayne Post State Troopers and Allen County Citizen Recognized

FORT WAYNE – On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony at the Government Center (South) to recognize the exemplary and often heroic actions performed by ISP personnel over the course of the preceding year. At this year’s ceremony, there were three Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Need a free haircut? Where to be today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Talk about giving back! The WeFAM organization launches their One Million Cuts initiative Monday. About 20 area barbers will provide 500 free haircuts at the Grand Wayne Center. The nonprofit organization WeFAM has been providing vouchers for free haircuts since 2017. On the back...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Aboite Volunteer Fire Station hosts benefit breakfast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Many people left from the Aboite Volunteer Fire Station Saturday morning on a full stomach. The fire station held a Pancake & Sausage Breakfast to benefit the fire department and The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Center. It was free to eat with a donation. Fire...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Long-Awaited Change of Solid Waste Service Provider Happens This Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne will get a long-awaited change in regards to trash and recycling collection this coming Friday. After more than three years of service issues from Red River Waste Solutions, GFL Environmental USA officially takes over the detail for City of Fort Wayne residents this Friday, July 1st. GFL Environmental USA was approved for an eight-year contract in May after submitting the lowest of three bids. GFL is expected to take over the city’s contract Friday, although some people reported seeing GFL trucks on Fort Wayne streets last week. Trash pickups will be limited to one cart and three bags weekly, compared with the unlimited collection customers became used to.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Biker clubs organize event to support Montpelier boy, granddad

MONTPELIER, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle ride was organized Sunday to support a Montpelier family and help with funeral costs for a great-grandfather and grandson who were killed on June 2 when a woman crashed her car into their home. The community is seeking justice for Jerry “Jake” Michael,...
MONTPELIER, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne councilman calls on city to heavily fine Red River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl says if the city goes forward with its final payment to Red River in full, Fort Wayne will have paid more than Red River’s contract is worth for a trash service that has regularly let down its customers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org

Former president of Fort Wayne environmental services company sentenced for illegally storing hazardous waste

The former president of a Fort Wayne-based environmental services company was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to illegally storing hazardous waste. Michelle M. Rousseff-Kemp, former president of K-Com Environmental, was sentenced to 24 months of probation and was ordered to pay $5,500 fine after pleading guilty to making and using a false document and storing hazardous waste without a permit.
FORT WAYNE, IN

