Fort Wayne, IN

Stillwater Hospice breaks ground on million-dollar renovations

 4 days ago

This facility has been in Fort Wayne for more than...

Humane Fort Wayne reaches $24,000 fundraising goal 10 hours early

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Humane Fort Wayne has reached its $24,000 fundraising goal for Tuesday. The organization wanted to raise that amount in 24 hours. Petco Love agreed to match donations up to $12,000. Humane Fort Wayne reached the goal in 14 hours, and they will be accepting donations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
All in Allen Plan draft revealed, more open houses planned

The city of Fort Wayne and Allen County unveiled the draft of the All In Allen Plan Monday, which outlines growth and development over the next 20 years. All in Allen Plan draft revealed, more open houses planned. The city of Fort Wayne and Allen County unveiled the draft of...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne councilman calls on city to heavily fine Red River

Jehl says there’s no reason to continue paying the trash service in full as it leaves the city amid months of tension and missed pickups. Fort Wayne councilman calls on city to heavily fine Red River. Jehl says there’s no reason to continue paying the trash service in full...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Monday Morning Fire Near Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday morning fire near downtown caused quite a stir. According to our partners in news at ABC21, smoke clouded downtown Fort Wayne early Monday as fire crews battled an apartment fire. The building affected is located near downtown in the 1400 blk. of Cass St. Crews reported that they got there around 5:30 A.M. As of 6:30 A.M., the crews were still on the scene. Crews reported that the building had at least four different units. So far, no one is missing or injured.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne Post State Troopers and Allen County Citizen Recognized

FORT WAYNE – On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony at the Government Center (South) to recognize the exemplary and often heroic actions performed by ISP personnel over the course of the preceding year. At this year’s ceremony, there were three Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fire breaks out at Cass St. apartment building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne fire crews spent over an hour battling a fire along Cass St. early Monday morning. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews responded to 1400 Cass St. around 5:30 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from a building containing at least four apartments.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Rescue Mission to reopen Treasure House thrift shop

Fort Wayne-based nonprofit Rescue Mission is preparing to reopen its thrift store and vocational ministry, Treasure House. The nonprofit says the thrift store’s operations were relocated from Coldwater Crossing to the Pine Valley Shopping Center earlier this year. The nonprofit will Wednesday host a public reopening event with a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
State Road 827 to close in Fremont for reconstruction through October

FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a closure on State Road 827 in Steuben County starting next week. INDOT crews will be working on S.R. 827 between County Road 400 North and Hardy Street in Fremont. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday,...
FREMONT, IN
Trucking firm to establish hub in Delaware County

Montana-based Jones Brothers Trucking has announced plans to invest $2 million to build a trucking and dispatch facility in Delaware County. The company says the logistics hub will also become its eastern U.S. headquarters and logistics center. County economic development officials say Jones has owned the property for several years,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Councilman Jehl proposes trash refund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The transition from Red River to GFL is set to take place this week, but City Councilman Russ Jehl is calling for you to get a refund after so many Red River missed pickups. Jehl is calling for the city of Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN

