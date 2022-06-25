Stillwater Hospice breaks ground on million-dollar renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday morning fire near downtown caused quite a stir. According to our partners in news at ABC21, smoke clouded downtown Fort Wayne early Monday as fire crews battled an apartment fire. The building affected is located near downtown in the 1400 blk. of Cass St. Crews reported that they got there around 5:30 A.M. As of 6:30 A.M., the crews were still on the scene. Crews reported that the building had at least four different units. So far, no one is missing or injured.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO