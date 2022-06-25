Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks public’s help to identify body found on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man earlier this month. Paul Terriquez Jr. is charged with murder on suspicion of killing Alexis Rios on June 10 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block on Whitewood Street, near Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO