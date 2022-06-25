ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Abortion rights rally draws crowd that lines busy Dodge corridor near Omaha’s Memorial Park

By Cindy Gonzalez
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
Omaha's rally in support of abortion at Memorial Park on Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. View is to the east on Dodge Street. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

OMAHA — Waving signs and chanting to motorists, abortion-rights protesters packed the pedestrian bridge straddling Omaha’s Dodge Street near Memorial Park Friday evening.

They lined both sides of the city’s primary corridor for a few blocks, several people deep in many spots. They were of various colors and ages, with dogs, children and a range of emotions.

Omaha’s rally in support of abortion at Memorial Park on Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. View is to the west along Dodge Street. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

A police commander estimated that up to 1,500 participated in the rally near 60th and Dodge Streets. Organizers called the turnout evidence that Nebraska was ready to mobilize and organize to stop the state from losing ground in the wake of Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

‘Contact your state senator’

Andi Grubb, state executive director of Planned Parenthood North Central States, reminded the crowd time and again that abortion remained legal in Nebraska (up to 20 weeks after fertilization). She credited those in the crowd for showing up at the Unicameral to oppose measures to ban abortion.

“Shout from the rooftops we are going to do everything in our power to keep abortion safe and legal in Nebraska,” said Grubb.

Speakers including Brandi Bothe, co-chair of the Omaha Women’s Day March, acknowledged the range of emotions — betrayal, anger, heartbreak — that many felt. But she and others turned the focus to the Nebraska Legislature and said the battle now is with state lawmakers. “Be a part of the conversation,” Bothe said. “Contact your state senator. … It is incredibly easy to overwhelm them.”

Among elected officials at the event were Omaha State Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh, John Cavanaugh and Tony Vargas. Dave Pantos, a candidate for Douglas County attorney, also was there.

After several organizers spoke to the crowd near the top of the knoll, the group marched down the hill to the Dodge Street corridor, where they raised an assortment of signs. Among the slogans: “Our arms are tired of holding this sign since the 1960s” and “Mind your own uterus.”

Among the chants to passers-by and drivers: “We won’t go back.”

Capt. Mark Matuza of the Omaha Police Department said the turnout was larger than police had anticipated. As of 7 p.m., all was orderly.

Bothe said organizers believed the number was as high as 2,000, with some people arriving nearly two hours after the event began.

‘Not in Nebraska’

A abortion rights crowd estimated at roughly 1,500 turned up at Memorial Park in the wake of U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Nathan Foster and about eight family members, including his two small children, were among those in the crowd.

His own attendance was prompted by “worry” for his wife and daughter and for what Friday’s ruling could lead to in terms of more restrictive laws. “And to make it known — not in Nebraska.”

Courtney Hurd, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said her day was filled with disbelief, shock and fear for her daughter and other women. The rally’s size pleased her.

“We need to keep the momentum and remember where we’ve been,” she said.

Hannah Losh said she brought her two children, including 8-year-old daughter Wren, after explaining to them about the Supreme Court decision.

She said she used the analogy of how she and her husband ask the children, first, if they can give them a hug.

Wren piped in: “We came to say, ‘You’re not the boss of our body, we are.”

The post Abortion rights rally draws crowd that lines busy Dodge corridor near Omaha's Memorial Park appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

