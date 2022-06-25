ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to at least 22 years in fatal July 4th shooting in downtown Pittsburgh

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Man sentenced to at least 22 years in fatal Pittsburgh July 4th shooting 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who says he unintentionally shot and killed his stepbrother on the Fourth of July will spend decades behind bars.

A judge sentenced Camerin Caldwell to serve 22 to 44 years in state prison.

The shooting happened three years ago after the fireworks in Katz Plaza in the Cultural District. Caldwell and his friends were fighting with another group when Caldwell fired several shots into the crowd.

Then-16-year-old Keyari Wynn was shot in the head and another teen was shot six times. Wynn died two years later, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Caldwell pleaded guilty in March to several charges, including third-degree murder.

Comments / 4

Zita Ann Berry
4d ago

I'm tired of taking care of these men. They eat three times a day. Get their education and degree if they want. Free to them, not to me. What happened to Chain gangs? Make them work!

Reply
5
 

