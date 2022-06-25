ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday

By Michael Guise
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChUmb_0gLcKku200

DEP issues Code Orange air quality alert for Pittsburgh area Tuesday 02:56

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this weekend because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Air Quality Action Day for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Mercer counties on Saturday.

"A strong area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures near 90 degrees will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Saturday," the DEP said in a release Friday.

On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use.

Comments / 22

Harbinger
3d ago

Does anyone remember smog? We don't see that anymore. I thought all the mitigation was making things better. Just another push for EV's

Reply(1)
8
Melinda Graziano
4d ago

The air, water, food, the things we use, it's all contaminated. WHAT'S IT MATTER. KILLING US SLOWLY

Reply(1)
15
just think aboutit
3d ago

Adjusting the thermostat would have minimal effect, just go to any state office and see what there thermostat is set at. The next thing they will want to control is the settings in your home.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm and sunny weather continues on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pleasant weather sticks around for another day.  It seems like we are getting a little spoiled by this weather that we have seen lately. Our weather pattern over the summer has lacked the afternoon pop-up storms that we generally expect on hot and steamy summer days.  While it has certainly been hot enough up until now this summer, the steamy part has stayed away and that is the reason we haven't seen too much in the way of afternoon storms driven by the heat of the day. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays |...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A calm and cool Tuesday before more heat arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cooldown ends today.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosToday: Comfy again today, a little cool for the morning.Alert: Low chance for a First Alert Day over next week with the next rain chance arriving on Saturday.Aware: End of work week brief warm-up with highs near 90 on Friday.Another 'Chamber of Commerce' day is expected across western Pennsylvania with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Humidity levels will remain low with winds out of the north at 4-8 mph. It looks like there will be some higher clouds in place along and south of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Regional Transit suspends T service due to loss of 'all controls and functions'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A computer problem halted the entire light rail system of Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Monday morning.A glitch in a computer server just after 9 a.m. left the rail control center unable to see the locations of any of their trains. PRT described the issues as a loss of "all controls and functions of the rail system."No passengers were stranded because the cars could still move and made their way back to South Hills Village.Just after 11 a.m., service inbound from South Hills Village was restored. About an hour later, the entire system was back online and getting back to normal service."Rail cars are leaving South Hills Village to head inbound, but there will not be any outbound trips from the North Shore for about 45 minutes," PRT said in a tweet. PRT said riders should expect the T to be running about 10 minutes behind schedule.No word on what caused the problem.   Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool conditions ahead of rising temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's shaping up to be a cool day but temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week. Today: Break from the heat.  Rest of the day will be dry.Alert: Low chance for a First Alert Day over next week with next rain chance arriving on Friday.Aware: End of work week brief warm-up with highs near 90 on Friday.They always joke with me about doing this, but right now would be a great time to switch off the a/c for the next couple of days.  Humidity levels will remain low through at least Thursday. Highs today and Tuesday will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz's lowered gas prices aren't for every car

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week in a row. One gas station chain is trying to ease the pain at the pump for drivers as they head into their holiday weekend.According to AAA, gas is averaging around $4.89. In Pittsburgh, gas is averaging $4.98. Sheetz lowered its price for unleaded 88 gas to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. What some people may not realize is that their cars can't take that kind of gasoline.The Sheetz on Perry Highway in Wexford was bustling with people taking...
WEXFORD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny and warm through the last week of June

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This week will be a great one to hop in the pool, do yard work, or just enjoy the sunshine.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosAware: Scattered showers and storms rolling through the area through midnight.Alert: None.After some early morning showers, then a fairly dry day, we're starting off Sunday evening with a few more showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. This is round one of what will be two rounds of isolated to scattered storms passing through ahead of a cold front tonight. The second batch of storms is in central Ohio now on its...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz lowers some gas prices below $4 through Fourth of July holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz has lowered its price for unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday.  Sheetz announced in a release Monday that it is lowering its prices to "reduce pain at the pump for consumers" effective immediately. Sheetz added that is selling E85 gasoline for $3.49 a gallon.  "Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles," Sheetz said in a release. "E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Code Orange#Ozone#Pollution#Kdka
WGAL

Agnes: Governor's mansion under 5 feet of water

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The floods caused by Agnes affected so many people, including then-Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp. Shapp and his wife had to be evacuated by motorboat from the governor's mansion. Aerial images, captured 50 years ago, show the mansion surrounded by floodwaters from a swollen Susquehanna River. You...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood's Thunderbolt and Steel Curtain down for repairs heading into holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're planning on heading to Kennywood this week, two of the biggest rides in the park are currently closed.The Thunderbolt and Steel Curtain are both down right now for maintenance.According to KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette, the rides are expected to reopen before the end of the season. The park's general manager says they hope to have the Thunderbolt back open for the upcoming holiday weekend.There's no timeline for the repairs on the Steel Curtain. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers hit the road for vacation travel amid surge in gas prices

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The price of gas has flowed into almost all areas of life, but right now, a lot of the focus around gas prices is centered around summer vacation and travel plans. KDKA's John Shumway just returned home from his annual pilgrimage to South Carolina. During his travels, he paid as little as $4.39 for gas and along the way, he checked in with some Pittsburghers who also were on the road.Shumway and his family hit the road with around $80 worth of gas in the tank, rolling through West Virginia, and taking note of prices as they went.While...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Bethlehem Steel facility reopens to make solar trackers

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — The historic Bethlehem Steel factory in Leetsdale is back in business. But this time, BCI Steel and Nextracker are working together to serve the solar power industry. "This is a big day for BCI Steel," said CEO Matt Carroll. "We as a region have not been manufacturing here for a long time. We're fixing that, bringing it back to life."Carroll said they'll help supply solar tracker parts in Pennsylvania, Ohio and other areas of the Heartland and Mid-Atlantic region. The trackers follow the sun and enhance solar energy. He said the factory in Leetsdale is the perfect...
LEETSDALE, PA
kolomkobir.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Humidity to increase overnight, muggy start to Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Very warm this evening, temperatures will stay in the 80s through sunset. Overnight lows will fall to around 70 degrees with increasing humidity. Warm and muggy start to Sunday morning, with a chance for spotty showers early. Partly cloudy through the day with scattered showers and a few storms late afternoon and evening. A few isolated storms could become severe and produce damaging winds, downpours and lightning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parkway West set for lane restrictions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A traffic alert is set for this week.Drivers should plan on lane restrictions on the Parkway West at the Pittsburgh International Airport exit.Restrictions will be in effect from 9 AM to 3 PM for the next two weeks. The restrictions begin on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pocono Update

PennDOT To Continue Road Work Throughout Monroe County This Week

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On June 27, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will start shoulder work/ widening on PA 534 between Jonas Road and PA 209 in Polk Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on July 1 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures make a run for 90 degrees on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be another hot day with highs nearly 10 degrees above average making a run for 90 with more sunshine so don't forget the sunscreen. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosFind ways to stay cool and hydrated to avoid any heat-related illnesses! Don't forget to check your backseat and don't leave your pets or children in the car. After 60 minutes temperatures will get around 130 degrees in a car. Sunday will once again be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with showers and storms arriving in the afternoon and evening. Most of us are under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather now which is a 1 out of 5. No First Alert Weather Day as of right now. Storms will be isolated in nature and short-lived if we see any. Once that cold front moves through out temperatures will drop back to the mid-70s for Monday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pocono Update

Celebrate Pennsylvania's Largest 4th Of July Fireworks Show At Camelbeach

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is inviting the Poconos to come and have a blast celebrating the 4th of July with Pennsylvania's largest fireworks show. Americans will gather with friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. There will undoubtedly be hotdogs, hamburgers, music, and everyone's favorite, fireworks. Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is no exception as they promise fireworks, food, fun, and live music will be plenty. Watch one of the most anticipated fireworks show in the Monroe County area of the Poconos. Camelbeach Mountain Water park is a tradition for many in its own right, host to the largest fireworks show in Pennsylvania, according to PoconoMountains.com.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday will be warm with afternoon and evening storms possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a muggy morning with a few showers around. It will be another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMost of us are under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather now which is a 1 out of 5. Storms will be isolated in nature and short-lived. The biggest threat with any storms today will be damaging winds. Enjoy the dry time while you can and stay cool!Once that cold front moves through out temperatures will drop back to the mid-70s for Monday with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine sticks around as high pressure builds in through much of the week and then we warm up each day with highs looking to get near at or in the 90s by Thursday and the weekend!Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy