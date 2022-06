Scott Andrew MacKenzie, age 73, passed away at his home in Merrimac on June 24, 2022. He was born in Evanston, Il on Nov. 25, 1948 to the late William and Ivy (Ballard) MacKenzie. He graduated from Mt. Prospect High School; class of 1966. He was united in marriage to Christine Hahn on Apr. 29, 1972; she preceded him in death on Mar. 16, 2017. They spent much of their early life together in McHenry, IL raising their children. Scott was lifelong Maintenance Electrician working his last years at Milwaukee Valve in Prairie du Sac where he retired in 2017. Scott and Christine made Merrimac/Lake Wisconsin their permanent home over 20 years ago; however you couldn’t take the Chicago Sports fan out of Scott. He was a diehard Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears fan. He enjoyed the outdoors, fished and was especially good at catching large catfish and sheephead. He also loved spending time with his cat, Cuddles. Scott loved social gatherings with family. He had the gift of gab.

MERRIMAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO