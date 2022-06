The days of tacking a single obligatory vegetarian or vegan dish to a menu are coming to an end. Today, Madison is seeing a range of veg-focused offerings, from vegetarian sushi rolls to entirely plant-based menus. No longer just for the health conscious, ethical eaters or those with dietary restrictions, these fresh, exciting, vegetable-forward dishes are becoming stars on local menus.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO